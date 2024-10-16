Singer Disha Mudda: ‘Music is not just my personal pursuit but a cherished family tradition’

Picking up from her grandfather and her father’s legacy, singer Disha Mudda brings in a wealth of experience, both musical and personal to what she does. Besides being an accomplished singer, Disha is also a qualified chartered accountant.

The combination of hard work and a dream to accomplish what you set for yourself, worked for Disha, who today has made a name for herself as a versatile singer and performer with a voice to reckon with.

Disha is all set to perform alongside singer Javed Ali, at the Light of Life Trust musical fundraiser “Javed Ali Live in Concert with Disha Mudda" this Friday evening October 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

Ahead of the concert, Disha Mudda reminisces about her introduction into the music world, her growing up days and more.

Excerpts from the interview

What songs have you planned for the evening?

That’s a surprise waiting for everyone who will be attending the show. I’ll be performing all the beautiful Bollywood favourites. I do have solo sets as well as duets with Javed Ali ji for the evening.

You have done a lot of work for NGOs in the past, how different is this event organised by Light of Life Trust for the care of terminally ill patients.

I have mostly done events to support the treatment of cancer patients and for the visually impaired. The purpose of this event by the Light of Life Trust to be held on this Friday 18th October, 2024 is to raise funds for ‘Project Aangan,’ which is aimed at setting up a palliative care centre for critically ill patients. I’m thrilled to be a part of yet another charitable event, supporting a different cause this time.

How did you got into music. Is anyone else from your family into music?

Music is not just my personal pursuit but a cherished family tradition. My grandfather Shri Mahadappa Mudda, a passionate music enthusiast, adorned our homes with his divine bhajan compositions which are about 100 years old and are sung by us, even today. By profession, he was a businessman and a top journalist of his time, but he was also an ace composer, singer and knew how to play various instruments. Carrying forward his legacy is my father Arjun Mudda, with our company “Mumbai beats” organising musical shows across India and the USA. He is also a fantastic singer himself and has full knowledge about sangeet.

Do you plan to join your dad?

Absolutely. I’ve grown up watching him build Mumbai beats. Most of the shows he conducts are for charitable purposes. He in fact started this for me, when I was 8 years old it and so it would be my privilege to join him soon.

Did you take any musical training to come to the level you are presently at?

I’ve been fortunate to be under the tutelage of various marquee names in the industry, starting from Suresh ji Wadkar’s Ajivasan, to learning personally under Shri Padmashree Padmaja Phenani, Shri Padma Vibhushan Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Shri Vipin Reshammiya, I’ve had a lot of diversified learning from each one of them

You are also a Chartered Accountant. How do you balance singing and professional commitments?

I am a qualified chartered accountant and a full time investment banker. Music is my breath and we don’t need to make time for breathing right? It happens naturally. The unwavering support from my parents and brother makes balancing work and music a cake walk and since I’ve been balancing academics and music since I was 5 years old, now it’s almost second nature to me to smoothly balance everything.

What do you like to do when you are not singing, ramp walking and working.

I’m a cinéphile, I love watching movies and shows in my free time. I’m also a good cook, so I try my hand at different recipes, mostly baked goodies.

Who are your musical influences in India and internationally?

I like to pick up things from every artist. So I would not pin point on any particular artist, just very difficult to choose.

What are your plans for the future?

I plan on continuing the same. Slowly and steadily balancing my work and music and hopefully doing more in music.