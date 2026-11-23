A glamorous gala, a taste of Indian food and a ride through the city's bustling streets – Simone Ashley seems to have squeezed in quite a bit during her Mumbai visit. The actress and singer was in the city to attend and perform at the Earthshot Prize 2026, but her time here wasn't limited to the star-studded event. Giving fans a peek into her off-duty moments, Simone shared a photo dump capturing everything from local experiences and food to a closer look at her outfits.

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Inside Simone Ashley's Mumbai visit

What's a Mumbai visit without a ride in its iconic black-and-yellow auto-rickshaw? Simone gave the familiar three-wheeler a place in her photo diary, posing with a wide smile as she leaned out of one during a ride. Another picture captured her walking along the city's streets, offering a glimpse of her exploring Mumbai beyond the Earthshot Prize celebrations.

Among the more colourful moments in her photo dump was a visit to a roadside flower stall. Simone was seen crouching beside a collection of fresh blooms, with buckets of flowers in pink, white, yellow, purple and red surrounding her. The candid frame added a charming local touch to her Mumbai memories.

The actress also gave followers a glimpse of her food experience in the city. One photograph featured a traditional Indian thali arranged on a large brass platter, with an assortment of small bowls filled with different curries, dals, chutneys and accompaniments. Rice and vegetable preparations completed the spread.

Decoding Simone Ashley's Mumbai wardrobe

Her photo dump was also a mini fashion showcase, with Simone moving between statement-making eveningwear and relaxed street-style outfits.

One of her standout looks was a black, full-sleeved outfit with a high neckline and an intricate open-knit crochet pattern. Circular, mirror-like details were scattered across the fabric, while silver embellishments added sparkle to the otherwise dark ensemble. She kept the accessories understated with silver hoop earrings and wore her hair in a long, thick braid that fell over one shoulder.

For another appearance, Simone chose a floor-length slip dress with delicate spaghetti straps. The soft pastel palette moved from pale yellow around the bodice into blush and brighter pink tones towards the hem, creating a gradient effect. She let the gown take centre stage, pairing it with minimal earrings and rings while leaving her hair loose in soft, flowing waves.

For a more relaxed outing, she switched to a white fitted tank top and denim shorts, layered with an oversized black shirt featuring contrasting white and red panels. Knee-high black boots gave the casual combination an edgy finish, while a bright red fringed bag added a pop of colour.

Another outfit kept things comfortable without losing its style quotient. Simone paired a white crop top with loose, light-wash jeans and a roomy dark jacket detailed with embroidery. She accessorised with a brown headscarf and dark sunglasses, while blue-and-white sneakers and a structured tan handbag completed the look.

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