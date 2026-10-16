 Shubho Durga Puja 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Maa Durga Festival
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Shubho Durga Puja 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Maa Durga Festival

Celebrate Shubho Durga Puja 2026 with heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses as devotees honour Maa Durga and celebrate the triumph of good over evil across India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Shubho Durga Puja 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share On Maa Durga Festival

Durga Puja is a time when devotion, vibrant traditions and festive celebrations come together to honour Maa Durga. Commemorating the goddess’s victory over Mahishasura, the festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Observed with immense enthusiasm across West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Odisha and other parts of India, Durga Puja 2026 will be celebrated from October 15 to 21, with Maha Ashtami falling on October 19.

If you’re looking for heartfelt ways to celebrate the occasion, here are over 25+ Durga Puja wishes, messages and WhatsApp status ideas to share with your loved ones.

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