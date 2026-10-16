Durga Puja 2026: Here's All You Need To Know About Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja | Ashwini Sawant

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Charitable Trust, one of the most respected in India, is encouraging their family, friends and devotees from all over the globe to come and celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja between October 16-21. Held on a University ground, Tanishaa on behalf of the Mukherjee family, has extended a warm welcome to friends and media to come and take Maa Durga’s blessings, eat bhog and participate in the various rituals.

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The schedule

Today on Maha Shashti, there’s a 9 am Shashti Puja, followed by Amantran Bodhan at 7 pm and Sandhya Aarti at 8 pm.

On October 17, on the occasion of Maha Saptami, the diary should be marked for 7 am Saptami Puja, 8am Nabo Patrika, 10:30 am Pushpanjali, 12:30 pm Bhog and 7 pm Sandhya Aarti.

On October 18, the family will host Ashtami Puja at 9 am, 10:30 am Pushpanjali, 12:30 pm Bhog and 8 pm Sandhya Aarti. Please note that on October 19, the Maha Ashtami continues.

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On October 19, 7:26 am there is Sandhi Puja, Deep Daan and Bali Daan. 8:30 am is Pushpanjali. 12:30 pm is Bhog and at 8 pm, it’s time for Sandhya Aarti.

October 20, which falls on a Tuesday has a 6 am Navami Puja followed by a Pushpanjali at 8 am. On this day, there is also the 9 am Navami Havan, 12.30 pm Bhog and 8 pm Sandhya Aarti.

The programme will be concluded with pomp, grandeur and religious fervour on Wednesday, October 21. Please note this day’s schedule includes a 9 am Dashami Puja, 10 am Pushpanjali, 10.15 am Darpan Visarjan, 1 pm Sindoor Ustav, 4.30 pm Visarjan and 8 pm Shanti Jal.

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'Respect to fellow devotees should not be compromised'

Tanishaa, her cousins and her uncles have already addressed the media. Their request is simple—please come, participate in our Pujo, but do not form crowds. “I want the media too to remain safe, just like I want the public who visits us to remain safe,” said Tanishaa. She has personally asked security to treat people with care but she feels the public is equally responsible for its own safety.

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“Maa will shower blessings on all who visit but it is also our duty to make sure other devotees are taking care off,” she added.

Earlier on, Tanishaa had said, “Faith and fervour should be the only sentiment governing us. And, I have always stressed, respect to our fellow-devotees should not be compromised. They have as much a right to be in Maa’s midst as we have.”