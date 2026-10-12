Mumbai Durga Puja 2026: Bengal Club's 91st Celebration At Shivaji Park To Recreate Kolkata With Eco-Friendly Pandal |

Mumbai: “Four days of Kolkata in Mumbai” is how the Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, describes its 91st Durga Puja celebrations.

On the adjoining maidan, artisans from West Bengal are erecting a pandal that recreates the spirit of Kolkata during Durga Puja. Giant murals depicting the Goddess in her various avatars are taking shape inside the bamboo-encased structure. The decor’s red, white, brown and yellow palette reflects quintessential Bengali hues.

Four Days Of Kolkata In Mumbai

Four days refer to the main days of the puja. This does not include the inauguration on 15, the two Ashtami, and the Visarjan. So, the four days are Sashthi, Saptami, Ashtami and Navami

Bollywood Art Director Designs Pandal

Bollywood art director Rupin Suchak, who is designing the 10,000 sq ft pandal using fabric, bamboo and metal, has drawn inspiration from the festival’s theme, *Prakriti Shakti* (the power of nature). Creating the interiors as a devotee rather than a hired designer, Suchak said, “It was a dream to do it. It is inspired by the pandals in Kolkata. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Joy Chakraborty, chairman of the 104-year-old Bengal Club, the city’s oldest Bengali association, said the theme was chosen in response to recent natural disasters, including the Nepal floods.

Organisers Emphasise Environmental Responsibility

“It is our responsibility to respond to these events and ensure that nature or prakriti remains stable to support all of us. Maa Durga is an epitome of mother nature. Our pandal will project our heritage using materials and building techniques that are largely natural,” said Chakraborty.

The organisers plan to incorporate modular and reusable construction, natural and recovered materials, responsible idol-making, energy and water conservation, waste segregation, sustainable food service, inclusive access, local craftsmanship and community participation. Visitors will also be invited to make an environmental pledge through a ‘Tree of Promises’.

The theme is reflected in the idol sculpted by Amit Pal, whose family has travelled from Kolkata for over 70 years to create the Goddess using earth from the Ganga. Her ten arms represent commitments to a sustainable future: refuse, reduce, reuse, repair, recycle, restore, conserve, share, educate and regenerate. Her weapons symbolise knowledge, courage, cooperation, preparedness and responsible technology, while her lion represents the bravery and solidarity communities display during crises.

As in previous years, the celebrations will include bhog for devotees on all four days, cultural programmes, Kumari Puja and traditional rituals. A handicrafts exhibition and food stalls will offer visitors a taste of Bengal in Mumbai.

The pandal will be inaugurated on October 15. Maha Shashthi on 16 October will feature a ceremony in which women devotees welcome the Goddess, followed by the Dhunuchi dance. The special calendar this year places Ashtami on October 18 and 19. Although Dussehra falls on October 20, the organisers will observe Navami that day, followed by the immersion on October 21. The organisers expect eight to nine lakh visitors.

Bengal Club, Shivaji Park, Mumbai

91st Durga Puja | October 15–21, 2026

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