163-Year-Old Vachan Mandir Celebrates Building's Golden Jubilee, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary Unveils 'Smritigandh Part-II' |

Bhiwandi: At a time when smartphones, digital technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping reading habits and the library landscape, Bhiwandi’s 163-year-old Vachan Mandir continues to uphold the city’s enduring reading culture. Mayor Narayan Chaudhary highlighted the institution’s legacy while releasing Smritigandh Part-II, a commemorative souvenir chronicling its history, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of its building.

Golden Jubilee Celebrations Held

The function was held at Tilak Mandir Hall to mark 50 years of the institution’s building. Chaudhary said Vachan Mandir’s continued contribution to knowledge and reading was a matter of pride, particularly amid the sweeping changes brought about by the digital revolution.

He said the souvenir brings together the institution’s distinguished history and significant milestones, making it a valuable record for future generations. It will also help preserve and promote awareness of Bhiwandi’s historical and cultural heritage, he added.

Mayor Assures Support For Institution

Acknowledging the financial difficulties faced by the institution, the mayor assured the gathering that efforts would be made to explore ways to address its problems through the municipal corporation. His remarks underlined the importance of supporting traditional public institutions even as technology transforms access to information.

Prajakta Kulkarni elaborated on the contents of Smritigandh Part-II, explaining how the publication documents Vachan Mandir’s journey spanning more than 163 years, its major activities and important events over the decades. The souvenir is intended to serve as a valuable historical record for readers, researchers and future generations interested in the city’s literary and cultural evolution.

Financial Challenges Highlighted

Vachan Mandir president Sudhir Singasane spoke about the challenges involved in running the institution, particularly the financial constraints that continue to affect its functioning.

The programme also honoured Sharad Kanitkar and Anand Chipalunkar, members of the institution’s 1976 executive committee along with its staff members Deepak Wagh and Meera Wagh, in recognition of their association with the institution.

The event was attended by Adv. Vaibhav Bhoir, chairman of Prabhag Committee No. 5, corporator Roma Alshi and Pradeep Pappu Raka, among other dignitaries.

The programme was organised with the efforts of working president Kishor Nagavkar, treasurer Ujjwal Kumbhar, Milind Palsule, Yashwant Konte, Manish Kanitkar, Pranali Khode, Madan, Sheetal Tale and Shaila Parab.

The ceremony drew an enthusiastic response from Bhiwandi’s literature enthusiasts and readers. Radha Joshi conducted the programme, while working president Kishor Nagavkar proposed the vote of thanks.

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