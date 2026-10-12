Women Participate In 'Walk For Women' Campaign At Dhamankar Naka, Raise Awareness Against Sexual Violence And Victim-Blaming |

Bhiwandi: Raising their voices against sexual violence and harassment targeting women across the country, a large number of women participated in a Walk for Women awareness campaign organised at Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi on Sunday evening. Initiated by Rigved Shetty, the campaign sought to highlight the urgent need for women’s safety, challenge victim-blaming and reinforce the message that survivors of sexual violence should not have to fight for justice alone.

Campaign Highlights Women's Safety

The initiative aimed to draw public attention to women’s rights and the responsibility of society to create a safer environment. Through the campaign, the organisers sought to send a clear message that standing against sexual violence requires collective action, public awareness and sustained support for those who have experienced abuse and harassment.

Addressing the gathering, organiser Rigved Shetty stressed that women’s safety could not be treated as the sole responsibility of women themselves, but was a collective responsibility shared by society. He emphasised that survivors must be supported rather than blamed, and that people must stand by them in their pursuit of justice.

Respect And Dignity Emphasised=

He also underlined the need to foster respect for women and build an environment in which they can live without fear, intimidation or discrimination. Ensuring women’s dignity, safety and access to justice, he said, requires society to unite against sexual violence and reject attitudes that shift the blame onto victims.

The campaign also sought to challenge the social stigma that often prevents survivors from speaking out or seeking support. By encouraging solidarity with women affected by sexual violence, the initiative highlighted the importance of creating an atmosphere in which survivors feel heard, believed and supported.

Participants expressed their commitment to bringing about positive social change and working towards a safer environment for women. The gathering reinforced the broader message that women’s safety cannot be achieved through awareness campaigns alone, but requires a sustained collective effort to promote respect, accountability and justice.

The Walk for Women served as a public appeal for greater social responsibility and solidarity, urging people to move beyond expressions of concern and contribute to building a society where women’s rights, dignity and safety are respected.

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