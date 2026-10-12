Ambedkarite Groups Hold Massive Protest Against SC Reservation Sub-Categorisation, Demand Quota Hike To 18–20% |

Thane: Activists and social organization representatives of the Ambedkarite movement took to the streets in Thane, staging a massive protest march (Virat Mahamorcha) to oppose the sub-categorization of Scheduled Caste (SC) reservations and demand an increase in quotas proportionate to population growth. Led by Sarsenapati Anandraj Ambedkar, the demonstrators strongly denounced attempts to divide SC communities and pledged a united struggle to protect their constitutional rights.

The march commenced from the full-size statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. Ambedkar at the Thane Railway Station premises, proceeding towards the Dr. B. Ambedkar statue at Court Naka. It culminated in a massive public meeting near the Thane District Collectorate, where leaders outlined key demands regarding SC reservations.

Demands for 18% and 20% Quotas Based on Census Data

Protesters called for the immediate revocation of the decision to sub-categorize SC reservations. They demanded that the reservation quota be raised to 18 percent based on the 2011 Census and 20 percent based on the 2021 Census. Speakers emphasized that any future policy decisions concerning SC quotas must reflect population realities and safeguard community rights.

Addressing the media, Sarsenapati Anandraj Ambedkar and Thane District President of the Anti-SC Sub-Categorization Mahamorcha Kranti Samiti, Pandharinath Gaikwad, stated that the Ambedkarite movement and "Bhim warriors" across Thane district are fully prepared to resist government policies aimed at fragmenting the community. They noted that extensive grassroots meetings had been held across every tehsil in the district to rally robust support for the agitation.

Accusations of "Divide and Rule" Tactics

During the demonstration, leaders heavily criticized the state government for attempting to fracture the SC community through sub-categorization. Vowing to fight back against any policy that creates social rifts, prominent figures underscored that grouping SCs into distinct categories—such as A, B, C, and D—threatens community solidarity. "We will not allow attempts to fracture the social fabric through administrative division. The state government must immediately scrap this decision, or face a united, aggressive resistance from the Ambedkarite movement across Maharashtra," declared Sarsenapati Anandraj Ambedkar during the public address.

Prominent Leaders and Activists in Attendance

The protest saw participation from several prominent political and social figures, including Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr. Suresh Mane, former minister Babanrao Gholap, Rajkumar Badole, former MLA Baburao Mane, Sanjay Khamkar, and Sharadchandra Jadhav. Key committee members—including Prof. Jagannath Bawa, Abasaheb Chaskar, Sukhdev Ubale, Balasaheb Ovhal, Alka Jagtap, and Anand Navasagre—also joined the ranks.

The Mahamorcha was organized under the auspices of the Scheduled Caste Sub-Categorization Opposition Mahamorcha Kranti Samiti, spearheaded by Pandharinath Gaikwad. Concluding the rally, participants renewed their pledge to sustain a unified struggle until their demands are fully met.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/