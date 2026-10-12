Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Bhoomi Poojan At Matunga Site Marks Start Of Construction For 10,432 Rehab Homes

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd, at the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony marking the start of rehabilitation housing construction for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project at Matunga, Mumbai | X - @AdaniOnline

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: Bhoomi Poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site on Monday was conducted, marking the start of rehabilitation building construction work for the Dharavi redevelopment project. The project’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will offer eligible residents 350 sq ft homes under the in-situ rehabilitation scheme.

“Every family deserves a home where they feel secure and can plan for the future. We know what this means to Dharavi’s families. At Matunga, we are building 10 towers with 10,432 homes and 1,379 commercial and industrial units, creating neighbourhoods where families can live better and build a brighter future for their children,” said Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

Rehabilitation construction starts for Dharavi. @PranavAdani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), performed the Bhoomi Poojan at the 22-acre Matunga railway site. Aseem Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, was the Guest of Honour. Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), also attended the event. The project envisages safe, modern homes for families, along with the infrastructure and amenities needed for a better quality of life. The rehabilitation buildings at Matunga will have a kindergarten, community hall, podium gardens and sit-out areas. Ten per cent of the commercial space in each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate revenue for common infrastructure upkeep. Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) will maintain the buildings and shared infrastructure for the first 10 years after handover. @andplofficial — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) October 12, 2026

Design And Engineering Expertise

The project draws on expertise in design, engineering and urban planning from US-based design firm Sasaki, UK-based engineering consultancy Buro Happold, Mumbai-based StudioPOD, renowned architect Mr Hafeez Contractor, P&T and ARC Studio, along with urban planning experts from Singapore.

Three-Phase Handover Schedule

The 10 towers will be handed over in three phases to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), under the Government of Maharashtra: the first five by March 2029, the next two by August 2029 and the remaining three by August 2030.

Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DRP/SRA, said, “This is an important step for Dharavi’s families. Our focus is on providing safe, modern homes with the infrastructure and amenities needed for a better quality of life.”

Tower Facilities And Amenities

Each tower will have 37 to 39 storeys, 10 to 12 passenger elevators and two dedicated fire elevators. Two additional elevators will serve the commercial and industrial units. Amenities will include a kindergarten, community hall, podium gardens, sit-out areas, society offices and places of worship.

Ten per cent of the commercial space in each rehabilitation building will be reserved to generate revenue for common infrastructure upkeep. The SPV will maintain the buildings and shared infrastructure for the first 10 years after handover.

Wider Township Redevelopment Plan

The wider redevelopment envisages a mixed-use township with shops, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, parks, public transport and other social infrastructure. Essential services are planned within a 15-minute walk.

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Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders.

ANDPL has been constituted to plan and execute the Dharavi Redevelopment Project with the objective of improving living conditions, infrastructure and overall quality of life for Dharavikar.

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