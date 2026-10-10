Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 1 Colour Is Orange: Know Its Meaning And Steal Bollywood-Inspired Ethnic Looks

Navratri is almost here, which means it is time to bring out those vibrant ethnic outfits! The nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga is celebrated with prayers, traditional rituals, Garba nights and Dandiya festivities. If you are planning your festive wardrobe, Day 1 is the perfect opportunity to embrace orange and make a striking style statement.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 1: Colour and meaning

Shardiya Navratri 2026 will begin on Sunday, October 11, with the first day dedicated to Maa Shailputri. The nine-day observance will conclude on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20. Orange is the colour associated with Day 1 and symbolises warmth, enthusiasm and positive energy.

Whether you are attending a puja, visiting a pandal or heading out for Garba, Bollywood celebrities offer plenty of ethnic outfit inspiration to help you plan your festive look.

Orange outfit inspiration

Ananya Panday's brocade saree

If you prefer a traditional look for the first day of Navratri, take inspiration from Ananya Panday's orange brocade saree. The saree features intricate gold zardozi work and is paired with a matching blouse, creating a rich festive look. She accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings, a stack of gold bangles and bold rings. Recreate this look for a Durga Puja, a family gathering or a traditional festive ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan's Anarkali

An all-orange ensemble is an easy way to embrace the Day 1 colour without having to coordinate contrasting shades. Sara Ali Khan's Anarkali comes with matching bottoms and a dupatta, creating a coordinated silhouette. She completed the look with a delicate choker, matching earrings and orange bangles. Recreate this outfit for a daytime puja, a festive lunch or a family celebration where you want to keep your style elegant yet traditional.

Rasha Thadani's ghagra choli

Garba and Dandiya nights call for outfits that bring colour and movement to the dance floor. Rasha Thadani's orange ghagra choli showcases intricate patterns, making it a festive choice for those who want to embrace a classic ethnic silhouette. She kept her jewellery minimal, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Pair a similar ensemble with comfortable footwear and lightweight accessories for a night of dancing and celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty's fusion ensemble

If you enjoy experimenting with traditional silhouettes, take cues from Shilpa Shetty's dark orange fusion ensemble. She paired a classic frilled saree with a matching long-sleeved jacket featuring elaborate mirror-work embroidery and structured shoulders. Delicate earrings kept the styling understated, allowing the reflective detailing to stand out. Recreate this look for an evening Navratri event, a festive party or any celebration where you want your outfit to make a statement.

Triptii Dimri's sleeveless Anarkali

An Anarkali is a timeless choice for anyone looking for a graceful Navratri outfit. Triptii Dimri's orange Anarkali is styled with churidar bottoms and a matching dupatta, creating a classic festive combination. She completed the look with matching jhumkas and statement rings, adding traditional accents without overwhelming the ensemble. Take inspiration from this outfit for temple visits, family pujas and other occasions that call for an elegant ethnic look.