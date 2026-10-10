Looking For Navratri Fashion Inspiration? Janhvi Kapoor's Patola Lehengas And Gujarati Chaniya Cholis Are A Must-See For Garba Nights

Navratri is here, and if your festive wardrobe still needs a little inspiration, Janhvi Kapoor might just have the answer. From colourful Patola prints to twirl-worthy lehengas that celebrate Gujarati craftsmanship, the actress has served up plenty of ethnic fashion moments worth bookmarking. Whether you are heading to a packed Garba ground, a glamorous Dandiya night or a Durga Puja pandal, her looks offer ideas for dressing up without losing the festive spirit.

The best part is that you do not have to recreate every outfit from head to toe. A statement skirt, a colourful dupatta, traditional jewellery or a well-chosen blouse can bring a similar mood to your own wardrobe. Here are five Janhvi-inspired looks to help you plan your festive outfits.

Patola lehenga for grand Garba night

A grand Garba night deserves an even more glamorous ensemble, and this one look by Janhvi might be your pin. Her vibrant Patola lehenga celebrates traditional Gujarati textiles through a voluminous skirt featuring colourful geometric patterns and floral motifs against a deep blue base. Mirrored accents, decorative borders and fringe details give the ensemble plenty of movement, while a matching blue choli and an embroidered multicoloured jacket add layers to the look.

The real statement comes from the double-dupatta styling. A royal blue dupatta is paired with a contrasting hot pink Patola drape, creating a lively combination that stands out in a crowd. Antique-style silver jewellery with multi-toned stones and a metallic box clutch complete the festive look.

How to recreate it: Start with a Patola-print or ikat lehenga in a rich colour, then pair it with a contrasting dupatta. If you cannot find an embroidered jacket, a heavily embellished choli will work just as well. Finish with a chunky oxidised choker, stacked cuffs and a compact clutch.

Best for: Grand Garba nights, celebrity-style Navratri events and festive parties where you want a dramatic, traditional look.

Multicoloured lehenga for maximum festive glam

For anyone who believes Navratri is the perfect excuse to go all out with colour, Janhvi’s multicoloured lehenga is a moodboard in itself. The flared skirt brings together intricate paisley, floral and geometric patterns, with zardozi embroidery, mirror work and sequin embellishments adding sparkle. A matching sweetheart-neckline blouse continues the ornate detailing, while a deep purple dupatta introduces a rich contrast.

An embellished gold kamarbandh accentuates the waist and adds another traditional element to the ensemble. Janhvi completes the look with a statement choker featuring turquoise and colourful stones, matching drop earrings, rings and stacks of bangles.

How to recreate it: Choose a multicoloured embroidered lehenga and let the skirt do most of the talking. A contrasting dupatta in purple, magenta or emerald green can add depth without making the outfit feel too coordinated. If your lehenga is already heavily embellished, invest in one standout necklace and a few bangles rather than piling on too many accessories.

Best for: Themed Navratri parties, special festive evenings and Garba nights where a richly embellished outfit fits the occasion.

Black-and-red ghagra choli for Dandiya nights

Who says festive dressing has to be all about bright colours? Janhvi makes a case for a darker palette with a black-and-red ghagra choli that combines traditional embroidery with a regal finish. Her cropped red blouse is richly decorated with antique-gold zardozi work, colourful thread accents and delicate bead fringes. A flared black skirt, detailed with gold floral and paisley motifs, brings balance to the heavily embroidered blouse.

A black dupatta with red-and-gold edging ties the outfit together, while gold jhumkas, statement ear cuffs, stacked bangles, a tiny nose ring and a classic bindi add to its traditional appeal.

How to recreate it: Pair a classic black ghagra with a red embroidered blouse, or reverse the colour combination if you already own a statement black choli. Gold jewellery will bring the outfit together, while a bindi and a small nath can add an extra festive touch. Keep your dupatta light enough to drape comfortably while dancing.

Best for: Dandiya nights, evening Garba events and festive gatherings where you want something elegant, bold and a little different from the usual rainbow-bright palette.

Patola saree for puja evening

Lehengas may be the obvious choice for dancing, but a saree can make just as strong a festive statement. Janhvi’s royal blue Patola saree honours Gujarati textile traditions with multicoloured motifs, mirror-work accents, an ornate zari border and decorative tassels along the pallu. The deep blue drape is paired with a fitted, multicoloured blouse featuring a square neckline and intricate floral and geometric patterns.

Traditional jewellery gives the look its finishing touch. Statement gold jhumkas, a maang tikka, colourful bangles and bold rings bring a celebratory feel without taking attention away from the saree's craftsmanship.

How to recreate it: Look for a Patola-inspired saree in blue, red or jewel tones, and pair it with a printed blouse that picks up at least one colour from the drape. Secure the pleats properly and pin the pallu for easier movement. If you plan to dance, choose comfortable footwear and avoid accessories that could snag on the fabric.

Best for: Durga Puja celebrations, traditional Navratri gatherings, family functions and festive dinners. For a Garba night, this look works best if you are comfortable dancing in a saree and have secured the drape well.

Minimal multi-toned lehenga for low-key festive look

Not every Navratri outfit needs heavy embroidery from top to bottom. Janhvi’s multicoloured panelled lehenga offers a more playful take on ethnic dressing, using traditional textile patterns to create an outfit that feels festive without looking overly formal. The skirt features vertical panels with geometric, floral and mirrored motifs in shades of pink, royal blue and black.

She pairs it with a sleeveless crop top featuring thin straps, horizontal embroidered bands and mirror-and-bead accents. A matching printed dupatta adds another layer, while a fabric choker finished with dangling pearls and tiny studs keeps the accessories relatively delicate.

How to recreate it: Mix and match a printed, panelled skirt with a simple sleeveless blouse or crop top. You can also repurpose a colourful dupatta from another outfit to tie the look together. Keep jewellery light with a fabric choker, small earrings or a few bangles, and choose comfortable flats or low heels for a long evening on your feet.

Best for: Casual Garba gatherings, college Navratri celebrations, daytime festive events and smaller Dandiya parties where you want to look dressed up while keeping things easy and comfortable.