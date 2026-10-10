 Happy Navratri 2026: 25+ Shardiya Navratri Wishes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share During 9-Day Durga Festival
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Happy Navratri 2026: 25+ Shardiya Navratri Wishes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share During 9-Day Durga Festival

Celebrate Shardiya Navratri 2026 with these 26 wishes, messages and greetings to share with loved ones and seek Goddess Durga’s blessings for happiness, prosperity, peace and success.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Happy Navratri 2026: 25+ Shardiya Navratri Wishes, Messages And WhatsApp Status To Share During 9-Day Durga Festival

Shardiya Navratri is a time to welcome divine blessings, celebrate the triumph of good over evil and seek the strength of Goddess Durga. Observed over nine days, the festival honours the nine forms of the Goddess through prayers, rituals, fasting and vibrant celebrations.

Navratri is celebrated four times a year, including Chaitra Navratri, Shardiya Navratri and two Gupt Navratris. In 2026, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 20.

25+ Happy Shardiya Navratri 2026 wishes and more

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