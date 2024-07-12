Seven Years To Forever: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Love Story; Know How Childhood Friendship Turned Into A Lifetime Commitment

Pinterest

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is currently a global attraction since this grand union of love is surely going down in history of Indian weddings. The founder of Reliance Industries and billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of India's pharmaceutical tycoons, Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Although we do not know much about their love story, it was evident from all the wedding festivities that the couple has known each other for a long time. It was during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar this year that the duo mentioned being in love with each other for seven years.

How did Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant meet?

As per multiple reports, it is being said that Anant and Radhika have grown up together as friends and that they have known each other since childhood. It is also said that they shared mutual friends while growing up and attended the same school before parting ways for further education. Radhika went on to New York University, while Anant went to Brown University in Rhode Island.

Speculations around Anant and Radhika dating began when a photo of the duo went viral in 2018, where they were seen sharing a joyful moment, lost in each other's eyes in olive green robes. Later, the rumors were fueled after Radhika was spotted hand in hand with Anant Ambani at his sister Isha Ambani's engagement. It became evident that Radhika was the to-be bride for Anant when the Ambanis hosted her Arangetram ceremony in 2022 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani declares his love for Radhika Merchant

Anant and Radhika officially got engaged at the Srinathji temple in Nathdwara on December 29, 2022. Their engagement ceremony was hosted in Antilia on January 19. The duo's pre-wedding festivities began this year, starting with a 3 day extravaganza in Jamnagar. It was a star-studded event where pop singer Rihanna performed at the the couple's pre-wedding festival.

It was at this event that both Anant and Radhika shared their love with the guests. In a speech at Jamnagar celebrations, Anant said, "I am 100% the lucky one. There is no doubt about that. I don’t know how I got Radhika. I am definitely the luckiest here. Radhika has been with me for the last seven years, and I feel that I met Radhika yesterday. But every day, I fall more and more in love with her. Like my brother-in-law says, when he used to see my sister, he had volcanoes and fountains going up in his heart, and I would say I have earthquakes and tsunamis going on in my heart when I see Radhika. So, thank you, Radhika, for everything."

During her speech at the pre-wedding festivities, Radhika said, "For Anant and me, Jamnagar is where our heart is. This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. Now as we begin our future together, we will be doing it here, and we are so thankful that you get to see the beginning of it." If this is not a beautiful declaration of love, we don't know what is!

After multiple pre-wedding festivities and rituals, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will finally get married today, on July 12, 2024 at the Jio World Convection Center. Famous personalities from around the world have arrived in Mumbai to witness their beautiful union.