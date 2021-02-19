Senior Citizens: Need of the hour is to have a sound CSR policy

Backdrop:

As per the last Census of 2011, the population of elderly people in India is around 104 Mn (roughly 8.6 per cent of total population) out of which 73 Mn reside in rural places while remaining 31 Mn are in urban areas. The Central Government has initiated several welfare policy measures for benefit of elderly people. These include Integrated Program for Older Persons (IPOP) and National Policy of Older Persons (NPOP) by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. These provide for various welfare measures including provision of food, basic necessities and medical care for needy elderly people. These policies also talk about sensitization of young school / college students towards needs and aspirations of elderly people.

However, ground reality as per various studies shows that much more needs to be done in terms of tangible benefits to elderly people. Situation of many elderly people remains grim both in terms of their physical / financial needs as well as mental health.

Needs of elderly people:

The needs of the elderly people and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can be classified under two broad categories:

Non-financial needs and CSR:

There are a large number of elderly people who might not need any financial support but they seek time / holding hand to overcome loneliness / mental illnesses. Communities do play an important role in this context. But there are several such people who are staying at homes / old age homes where they feel helpless / lonely. Many of them are also suffering from serious mental illnesses like Dementia / Alzheimer. There are nice specialized old age homes for Dementia patients like Aajicare in the city of Mumbai, who provide an excellent environment including counselling services. However, that alone is not adequate. The schools / colleges in the nearby community should have a Corporate Social Responsibility under which the students are encouraged to spend some time with the inmates there.