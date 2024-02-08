Scrumptious Punjabi Recipes For A Desi Celebration Of Chocolate Day

Pinterest/Canva

Chocolate rocks the priority list in the scrumptious world of food enthusiasts. From ice cream to cake and coffee, everyone loves the chocolaty avatar of different recipes, but there are several other Indian sweet dishes that can become a good alternative. Precisely, you don't need to spend much on chocolate when you can easily cook these delicious sweet dishes without much hassle.

Recipes cooked with love in your kitchen have a different effect and taste that can easily supersede the ready-made food options.

1. Zafrani Firani

Rice: 2 tablespoons

Milk: 2 cup

Sugar: As per requirement

Cradamon: 1 pinch

Saffron: 5-7 threads

Crushed almonds and cashews: 1 tablespoon

Boil the milk on a low flame, mix the soaked and grinded rice powder, and boil for 10 minutes. Soak the saffon threads in some water, and then pour it down in the pot with cardamom powder. Boil till it becomes dense with a tint of 'Zafran'. Pour the firani into a small bowl and spread a layer of almonds, chashews, and your favourite dry fruits for visual appeal and a crunchy texture. The flamboyant and super tasty Firani is all ready to be served. Family or friends—everybody would love it.

2. Sunahere Shakarpare

Maida (Refined Wheat Flour): 1 cup

Milk: 1/2 cup

Sugar: As per Requirement

Cardamon: 1 and half tablespoon

Crushed dry fruits: 4 tablespoons

Ghee: 1 cup

First things First, take the refined wheat flour and knead it with lukewarm milk. Add sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits to the mixture. Knead again till it becomes a bit of a soft dough.

Roll it like 'Roti' and cut the spread into square pieces with a knife. Then just deep-fry them in desi ghee for a sheer desi aroma and incredible flavour.

Shakarpare are crispy and super scrumptious. They have rocked the households and the kitchen kingdom of our mothers and grandmothers. These sweet dishes are still pretty useful if you want to flaunt your cooking skills.