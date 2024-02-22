Schizophrenia: Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment & All You Need To Know

Schizophrenia is a chronic disorder that destroys the ability to distinguish between truth and imagination. Schizophrenic patients create and live in their own reality and can see and listen to non-existent things. Their idea of the world is always very different from the actual picture of the world.

Symptoms

These early symptoms can grow into a mammoth and vehement ailment. There are reportedly 0.8% schizophrenic people in India. As per 2022 data, around 24 million people are affected by this mental health condition across the world.

While the cancer can be traced, it's very challenging to understand and sort out such a lethal mental health disorder that can annihilate everything. Hallucinations, delusions, and bizarre thinking patterns are observed as the early symptoms of the gruesome disease.

Diagnosis

The 'Reality Dysfunction' is the very first sign to stay aware and take preventive steps. A Rorschach ink test, assessments, and psychological analysis are used to diagnose the sombre illness.

If someone in the family has been in the clutch of reality dysfunction or other disorders, the illness can find the seeds to grow. Also, a bizarre cognitive development or shocking incident can excite the risks.

Sometimes schizophrenia is associated with complicated anxiety, chronic depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Prevention and Solution

A healthy atmosphere and trustworthy support are crucial to avoid cliches and overcome tragic situations. General workshops are also good to boost knowledge, while proper intervention is mandatory to fix the trauma-generated mental hullabaloo. Exercise, a healthy diet, and access to psychological tools and tricks can protect against hazardous repercussions.

According to the NIH, it's 'not curable but often treatable. A critical case requires proper counselling, medication, and social support. However, there is no permanent and complete solution, but constant assistance can control and improve the health so that the affected person can manage to live a normal life.