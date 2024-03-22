Say No To Salt! Consume These Alternatives To Rock Fitness Goals

Salt is the essential spice of life to stir up the taste buds, and food without salt can be considered the most tasteless and unwanted thing on the table. But an excess of anything is bad! Consuming salt in excessive amounts can cause hypertension and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke and low bone density. Salt is no less than a white sin for fitness enthusiasts. This can also make you feel thirsty and cause swelling in your hands and feet.

According to the WHO, consumption of 2,000 mg of sodium within a day is adequate to remain healthy, but people are prone to consuming extra sodium. While healthy alternatives to refined sugar are buzzing the market, finding a substitute for 'table salt' may sound hazardous, like finding a needle in a haystack. But you can try these options to add sensory charm to a salt-less, tasteless bowl without messing with the fitness roadmap.

Rock Salt

Rock salt is an effective remedy for digestive problems and stomach pain. Good for skin and blood pressure, sprinkles of the modest 'sendha namak' can add flavour to your favourite food with tons of blissful health benefits.

Red Pepper And Oregano

Red pepper, with its aroma and colour, contains beta-carotene and vitamin C. If you are avoiding table salt, red pepper or flakes can become your secret ingredient for lip-smacking traditional dishes, while oregano never fails to tantalize senses with the crushed essence of scrumptious herbs.

Sage

The popular ingredient in your holiday dishes, sage, is a sizzling alternative to your conventional white salt. Mix them with happy, fluffy sweet potatoes, green veggies, or meat for a memorable taste and fragrance.

Black Pepper

While the citrusy particles of black pepper can dominate conventional and experimental recipes with piney notes of love,. You can easily use them as a healthy substitute to restrict the consumption of white salt. This is also an incredible kitchen remedy for anxiety, digestion and respiratory ailments.

Lemon And Vinegar

The tangy, citrusy flavors of lemon and vinegar can replace ordinary salt and protect your cells from oxidative stress. As a natural source of vitamin C, this combo serves as a panacea to control blood sugar and cholesterol.