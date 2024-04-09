Sangeet Natak Akademi Celebrates Chaitra Navratri With 'Shakti Mahotsav' (Details Inside)

Sangeet Natak Akademi has organised a special festival to mark the Chaitra Navratri that started on April 9. Titled 'Shakti,' the festival is being held in a unique style by taking iconic temples as the venue of performances and cultural displays. The Shakti Mahotsav, which is described as a festival of music and dance, takes the stage at seven Shaktipeeths located in India. It would be carried out alongside the auspicious Navratri celebrations and run from April 9 to 17, 2024.

The festival will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm this Tuesday at the Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati and continue until its last day of performances in Ujjain.

The list of Shaktipeeths holding this Sangeet Natak Akademi festival includes the Mahalaskshmi Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Here, the performances would be marked on the evenings of April 10 and 11. Other temples that host the celebration are Jwalamukhi Temple of Himachal Pradesh, Tripura Sundari of Tripura, Ambaji Temple of Gujarat, Jai Durga Shaktipeeth of Jharkhand, and Maa Harsidhi Temple of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to a press release, the national academy has organised this celebration under the series 'Kala Pravah' and aims to rejuvenate the temple traditions of the country.