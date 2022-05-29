Samantar to Aani Kay Hava... Four must-watch Marathi web series

Samantar

This is one of the most critically acclaimed Marathi web series. Starring popular actor Swwapnil Joshi, the web series has been dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Swwapnil plays Kumar Mahajan, who is frustrated with his personal and professional life. To seek a change in his boring life, he visits a swami who tells him that a man has led the same life that Kumar is living now. Thus begins Kumar’s adventure to find the person to change the course of his life.

Where to watch: Both seasons available on MX Player

Aani Kay Hava

The web series revolves around a married couple Saket (Umesh Kamat) and Juhi (Priya Bapat). It’s a sweet modern-day love story chronicling the journey of the young couple who are discovering each other after marriage.

Where to watch: MX Player

Gondya Ala Re

The web series is inspired by the Chaphekar brothers, who started a revolution against the British in 1897. The series features talented actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Kshitish Date, Shivraj Vaichal, Anand Ingale, and Sunil Barve.

Where to watch: Zee5

Shala

Shala is a coming-of-age story about students overcoming and navigating the various challenges that they face as they grow older. Through its three centre characters, the series highlights the students’ way of dealing with life.

Where to watch: Disney +Hotstar