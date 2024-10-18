Sadhguru Astrology Predictions: Challenges Ahead For Health, Public Image

Sadhguru (known as Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev), born on September 3, 1957 at 11.54 pm at Mysore, Karnataka, is a spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, based at Coimbatore, India. The birth details are picked up from a well-known astrology website https://www.astro.com/astro-databank/Vasudev,_Jaggi.

The foundation, established in 1992, operates an ashram and yoga centre that carries out educational and spiritual activities. Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982. Sadhguru also advocates for protecting the environment against climate change, leading many initiatives like Project GreenHands (PGH), Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, and the Journey to Save Soil.

Analysis

Sadhguru’s horoscope is quite interesting. The Ascendant rising is Taurus at 18.36 degrees in the nakshatra of Rohini, lorded by Moon. Moon is in the 8th house, tithi shunya rasi. This is the combination for deep tantra, mantra, spiritualism, occult and sadhana. Moon is lord of 3rd house. Moon is in the Purvashadha lorded by Venus and it is afflicted as it is debilitated. The 3rd house and 8th houses are houses of longevity and health. Moon is also in trine to Ketu in Aries which is in the star of Bharani lorded by Venus. These combinations have resulted in him being in controversies.

The current dasa is of Jupiter from January 22, 2012 to January 20, 2028. Within the dasa of Jupiter it is the antara of Mars from September 21, 2024 to August 28, 2025. Mars is in the 4th house (signifying property holdings) and lord of 7th house (signifying public image) and lord of 12th house (signifying investments). Mars is in Leo at 23.36 degrees in Purvaphalguni star lorded by Venus. Ketu is connected with Mars as it is in the star of Bharani lorded by Venus. Ketu is also connected with Sun in Leo, which is in the star of Purvaphalguni.

As stated above, Moon is in the sign Dhanu (Sagittarius) in the star of Purvashada lorded by Venus. So, all the four planets namely, Mars, Sun, Ketu and Moon are connected. The houses afflicted are 4, 8 and 12. Beginning next year from May 30, 2025 the transit Ketu will transit sign Leo afflicting the four planets Mars, Sun, Moon and Ketu.

This will be the period when his property holdings, public image, health, etc will get affected. The Ketu will stay in the sign Leo for about one and half years beginning from May 30, 2025.

The current dasa of Jupiter which is in the sign Kanya (Virgo) is at 12.05 degrees and is afflicted by the transit Ketu till May 30, 2025. Jupiter signifies Judiciary and its affliction by transit Ketu intensifies the action by Judiciary. Jupiter is also lord of 8th and the 11th houses. Jupiter’s affliction by Ketu will be there till its stay in Virgo till May 30, 2025. Thereafter, the Ketu’s transit will afflict the four planets Mars, Sun, Moon and Ketu in Leo, Sagittarius and Aries, respectively.

The transit Ketu in Leo beginning from May 30, 2025 for one and half years, will be the period when his property holdings will be under scrutiny. There will be defamation cases on him which will impact his public image. All these will take a toll on his health. Since, the 4th, 8th and 12th are getting impacted there can be some takeover of lands belonging to the Isha foundation by the government agencies. Even some penalty could also be levied on the foundation.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same)