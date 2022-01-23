Red wine could lower risk of getting COVID-19, suggests research

New Delhi: Red wine could help stave off Covid-19, according to new research.

People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus, the Daily Mail reported citing the study as saying.

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections.

White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.

Beer and cider drinkers had a nearly 28 per cent higher chance of getting Covid, regardless of how much they consumed.

Figures from British database UK Biobank were analysed at China's Shenzhen Kangning Hospital, the report said.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 03:54 PM IST