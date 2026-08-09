Rebecca Is Here! Tara Sutaria Graces Toxic Trailer Launch In 50s Leopard Look Inspired By 'Dangerous Women'

Tara Sutaria for Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru | Instagram

When a film trailer launch turns into a fashion showdown, standing out takes more than just a statement couture. At the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru, Tara Sutaria did exactly that, stepping away from safe red-carpet ensemble and embracing something far more seductive, dramatic and instinctive in a leopard-print look. The bold gown wasn't simply a daring fashion choice for the actress, it was designed around the idea of the femme fatale.

The inspiration behind Tara's leopard moment

Tara’s leopard look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who revealed that the inspiration came from the image of the confident, mysterious woman who can be both impeccably polished and slightly dangerous.

“Tara Sutaria's first look for #Toxic was inspired by the femme fatale - bringing the exotic into an otherwise polished, ultra-feminine wardrobe,” Ghavri wrote on Instagram.

Inspiration behind Tara's leopard look | Instagram

According to the stylist, the outfit deliberately combines vintage glamour with something more instinctive. The 1950s-inspired corseted shape and vintage jewellery give the look a carefully composed quality, while the leopard print disrupts that perfection.

“It adds something instinctive sensual and slightly rebellious,” Ghavri said, explaining that leopard's long association with powerful and dangerous women was key to creating the character-driven mood.

Decoding the bold gown

Tara, who’s playing Rebecca in Toxic, graced the event in a floor-length leopard-print gown by TNA Ilkyaz Ozel (The New Arrivals), leaning fully into the animal print rather than treating it as a small accent.

The gown came in rich brown, tan and black tones, with a figure-hugging silhouette that followed her shape from top to bottom. Its off-shoulder scooped neckline added a sensual touch, while the fitted full sleeves balanced the exposed neckline and gave the outfit a distinctly vintage feel.

Tara further pushed the retro mood through her jewellery choices. She layered the gown with a vintage Givenchy gold chain-link necklace and paired it with statement vintage Chanel earrings. Rather than adding more contemporary accessories, the archival pieces complemented the old-school siren aesthetic.

Her beauty look followed the same direction. Tara wore her hair in cascading waves swept to one side, echoing classic Hollywood glamour. Warm bronzed cheeks, soft brown eyeshadow and a glossy neutral lip kept the makeup sensual but understated.