 Sara Ali Khan's Black Mini Dress, Dramatic Ear Cuffs Are Giving Fashion Week After-Dark Glam
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Sara Ali Khan's Black Mini Dress, Dramatic Ear Cuffs Are Giving Fashion Week After-Dark Glam

Sara Ali Khan embraced dark glamour at India Couture Week 2026 in Delhi, attending Kunal Rawal’s show in an all-black ensemble. She paired a textured long-sleeved mini dress with sheer stockings and pointed heels, while a dramatic silver ear cuff became her standout accessory. Smoky eyes, nude lips and loose side-parted waves completed her sleek fashion-week look.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan's Black Mini Dress, Dramatic Ear Cuffs Are Giving Fashion Week After-Dark Glam
Sara Ali Khan for Kunal Rawal’s show at India Couture Week | Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan brought a darker, after-hours mood to India Couture Week 2026 in an all-black look that was equal parts bold and chic. Days after attending Kunal Rawal’s show in Delhi, the actress shared glimpses from the evening, writing, “Loved being a part of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 @hyundaiindia - a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and timeless style. Grateful to have experienced such an unforgettable evening. What a stunning show @kunalrawalofficial!”

Take a look: 

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's black India Couture Week look

Sara opted for a black mini dress featuring a high neckline and full-length sleeves. The short silhouette came with a subtle textured finish, giving the otherwise minimal outfit depth without making it overly dramatic.

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She paired the mini with black sheer stockings, which softened the impact of the short hemline while lending the ensemble a more polished, evening-ready feel. Keeping the footwear equally streamlined, Sara slipped into black pointed-toe heels, allowing the monochrome palette to remain uninterrupted.

The real fashion moment came through her accessories. A statement silver-toned ear cuff framed one side of her face, complemented with delicate silver bracelets, rings and a chain-style hand accessory, bringing subtle flashes of shine to the look.

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For her beauty look, Sara leaned into dark, sultry glamour with smoky, defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and a muted nude lip. Her brunette hair was styled in loose, brushed-out waves with a deep side part, creating a softer contrast against the structured mini dress.

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