Sara Ali Khan's Black Mini Dress, Dramatic Ear Cuffs Are Giving Fashion Week After-Dark Glam

Sara Ali Khan for Kunal Rawal’s show at India Couture Week | Instagram

Actress Sara Ali Khan brought a darker, after-hours mood to India Couture Week 2026 in an all-black look that was equal parts bold and chic. Days after attending Kunal Rawal’s show in Delhi, the actress shared glimpses from the evening, writing, “Loved being a part of Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 @hyundaiindia - a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and timeless style. Grateful to have experienced such an unforgettable evening. What a stunning show @kunalrawalofficial!”

Take a look:

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's black India Couture Week look

Sara opted for a black mini dress featuring a high neckline and full-length sleeves. The short silhouette came with a subtle textured finish, giving the otherwise minimal outfit depth without making it overly dramatic.

She paired the mini with black sheer stockings, which softened the impact of the short hemline while lending the ensemble a more polished, evening-ready feel. Keeping the footwear equally streamlined, Sara slipped into black pointed-toe heels, allowing the monochrome palette to remain uninterrupted.

The real fashion moment came through her accessories. A statement silver-toned ear cuff framed one side of her face, complemented with delicate silver bracelets, rings and a chain-style hand accessory, bringing subtle flashes of shine to the look.

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For her beauty look, Sara leaned into dark, sultry glamour with smoky, defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and a muted nude lip. Her brunette hair was styled in loose, brushed-out waves with a deep side part, creating a softer contrast against the structured mini dress.