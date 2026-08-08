Dia Mirza Drapes Her Mother's Banarasi Saree For Operation Safed Sagar Delhi Event, Honours National Handloom Day

Dia Mirza at the Operation Safed Sagar event in Delhi | Instagram

Actress Dia Mirza turned her latest Delhi appearance into a heartfelt celebration of heritage, stepping out at the Operation Safed Sagar premiere in a stunning Banarasi handloom saree that once belonged to her mother. Sharing pictures from the evening, the actress opened up about her love for Indian textiles and the artisans who keep these traditional crafts alive.

Dia Mirza's nod to National Handloom Day

Dia's appearance came on National Handloom Day, celebrated on August 7, 2026, in India, making her choice of traditional Indian textile especially fitting. Alongside her pictures, the actress shared a heartfelt message, writing, "Wore my Ma’s exquisite benarasi handloom saree at the premiere of #OperationSafedSagar in Delhi last evening."

She continued, "Those who know me know how much I love to celebrate and wear handcrafted Indian textiles. On screen and off. Because why not? When we have this extraordinary rich legacy of craft and artisanship, we must use every opportunity to celebrate the hands that weave. Their stories, their livelihoods, their survival and growth are etched in the memories of cloth draped around our spirit for centuries."

The actress went on to emphasise the importance of supporting India's artisans, writing, “India is rich because of her artisans. And standing for them with love and pride is a great privilege.”

Decoding her Banarasi saree look

The saree itself brought together traditional craftsmanship and understated glamour. Rendered in a deep maroon-burgundy shade, it featured tiny gold-toned woven motifs and zari detailing scattered across the fabric.

The drape showcased a stunning broad pallu detailed with woven patterns in antique gold and bronze tones and a contrasting red border. Dia paired the warm-toned saree with a deep navy-blue blouse, creating a sophisticated colour contrast while keeping the focus firmly on the heirloom drape.

For accessories, Dia kept things elegant and minimal with gold-toned earrings, layered bracelets, and a statement watch. Her beautifulbeautiful look followed the same timeless mood. She wore her long, voluminous hair in soft waves swept over one shoulder, pairing it with subtly defined eyes and a muted rosy lip.