Vaani Kapoor Leaves Fashion Lovers Spellbound In Bold Wine Lehenga At India Couture Week In Delhi: Watch Her Ramp Walk

Vaani Kapoor at India Couture Week 2026 | Image Courtesy: FDCI

It wouldn't be India Couture Week without a memorable Bollywood showstopper moment, and Vaani Kapoor delivered exactly that. Walking for designer Dolly J, the actress lit up the runway in a rich wine couture ensemble that effortlessly blended contemporary glamour with timeless elegance.

Watch the ramp walk below:

Decoding Vaani Kapoor's showstopper look

Vaani took over the runway in a deep wine and burgundy lehenga that celebrated intricate craftsmanship with boldness. She donned a sculpted off-the-shoulder blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, lavish crystal embroidery, delicate beadwork, and floral appliqué detailing. A modern cut-out beneath the bust added a contemporary touch, while cascading beaded strands draped gracefully around her arms, lending the look an unmistakable couture finish.

She paired the blouse with a coordinating high-waisted skirt that carried the same craftsmanship with tonal embroidery, sparkling sequins, crystal embellishments, and a daring thigh-high slit. Instead of a conventional dupatta, the outfit featured a beautifully draped pallu flowing over one shoulder into an extended train, combining the elegance of a saree with the structure of a lehenga.

Keeping the focus firmly on the couture, Vaani kept her accessories understated with diamond drop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and statement cocktail rings. She wore her hair in soft, side-parted waves, while bronzed skin, subtle smoky eyes, and nude lips created a polished beauty look.

About Dolly J's 'BRĀHM' collection

For her latest couture presentation, Dolly J unveiled BRĀHM, a collection inspired by the majestic landscapes of the Himalayas. Rather than interpreting the mountains literally, the designer translated their changing moods, shifting light, and dramatic terrain into wearable couture.

The collection unfolded through a rich palette of deep wines, antique gold, earthy rust, crimson reds, luminous ivory, shimmering silver, soft blush pink, and warm copper. Each look reflected a different moment in the Himalayan landscape, from the soft glow of sunrise to the richness of dusk.