'I'm Apologising To You Gen Zs': Designer Tarun Tahiliani Breaks Silence On Delhi Protest At India Couture Week, Says 'India Has Been Reborn'

Tarun Tahiliani at India Couture Week 2026 | Image Courtesy: FDCI

India Couture Week 2026 wasn't just about dazzling embroidery and couture craftsmanship this weekend. At his off-site presentation in New Delhi, ace designer Tarun Tahiliani took a pause from fashion to address something that had dominated conversations across the country.

Just a day after student-led protests concluded with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tahiliani reflected on the moment, applauding Gen Z for standing up for change and sharing his optimism for India's future while unveiling his latest couture collection.

His remarks came at a time when the ongoing fashion week had also drawn criticism from some quarters for continuing amid the large-scale demonstrations taking place in the capital. Rather than ignore the backdrop, Tahiliani became the first one who chose to acknowledge it publicly.

Tarun Tahiliani praises Gen Z

Addressing members of the fashion fraternity and media at Bikaner House, Tahiliani reflected on the developments that unfolded over the past few days, describing them as a moment of renewed optimism. As shared by fashion creator Sakshi Mehra Talwar on Instagram, the designer said, "I woke up this morning with a smile on my face. India has been reborn."

He went on to reference a recent Instagram post by author Shobhaa De, which he said captured exactly how he felt. Quoting her, Tahiliani said, "I'm apologising to you Gen Zs because our generation has allowed this to happen. We never put our foot down."

The couturier admitted that several people had advised him against speaking publicly because of his position in the spotlight. "We just went along, and everyone said, even if I say something to you, someone say, no, no, don't talk like this," he remarked.

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Ending his address on a hopeful note, Tahiliani said the recent events reminded him of the values that have shaped India for generations. "There's ideas, there's values, there's vision, and a way that we do it. Gandhi did it, and yesterday we've seen it again. And I think I woke up with a huge sense of really a renewal and hope. You know, I'm not leaving this country. I love it here. I love my work here. I have learned India by travelling around and working with these craftspeople, and so I just hope that we all can look at everything afresh and rebirth the way we function as Indians for India," he explained.

About his collection Navaratan

While his speech made headlines, Tahiliani's latest couture offering ensured fashion remained firmly at the centre of the evening. The designer presented his newest collection, Navaratan, exploring the many signatures that have come to define the designer's work over the years. Sculpted corsets, fluid saris, sharply tailored jackets and dramatic gowns came together in a showcase that balanced traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes.

The colour story began with timeless shades of ivory and antique gold before gradually introducing richer jewel tones such as emerald, ruby and sapphire. Rather than overpowering the garments, the carefully selected palette highlighted the intricate embroidery and artisanal detailing that remained the focal point throughout the collection.