'Ananya Panday Is The Perfect Youth Icon': Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta On Choosing Her As His Bridal Muse | FPJ Exclusive

Ananya Panday and Gaurav Gupta closing the show | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta once again transformed the runway into a work of art with the unveiling of his latest couture collection, Light Song, at Mumbai's Jio World Centre on July 17. Blending mythology, craftsmanship and innovation, the showcase reached its grand finale with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who stepped out as the designer's vision of the modern couture bride in a dreamy ivory lehenga.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

GG's bridal collection inspired by the cosmos

Beyond the dramatic silhouettes and star-studded runway, Gupta's newest collection was driven by a deeper narrative. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, the designer revealed that the collection explores the celestial relationship between the sun and the moon, saying, "Light Song draws inspiration from cosmology and the love affair between the solar and the lunar."

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

That celestial inspiration comes alive throughout the showcase, which unfolds through two contrasting yet interconnected worlds. One explores cooler lunar tones through midnight blues, silver and crystal embellishments, while the other celebrates the warmth of the sun with molten gold, copper, rani pink and rich reds.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Developed over six months, the collection features more than 40 couture looks spanning bridal wear, cocktail ensembles, reception dressing, occasion wear and menswear. Crafted by over 150 artisans, the showcase represents more than 4,000 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Why Ananya Panday became his couture bride

While the collection itself was the star of the evening, Gupta knew exactly who he wanted to bring its story to life on the runway. Among all the celebrity faces who could have closed the show, he believed Ananya represented exactly what his collection stood for.

"For me, she's the perfect youth icon," he said, adding, "She represents the spirit of the Indian global girl today. I'm so proud of how she's grown as an artist and as a person over the last few years, and we wanted to celebrate that. That's why she's the perfect muse for this collection."

Ananya Panday and Gaurav Gupta walking the runway | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Gupta also described Ananya's finale look as far more than just a bridal outfit. "She's wearing this really ethereal ivory, crazily intricate lehenga. I think it's bridal couture art."

The showstopper ensemble featured a heavily embellished ivory lehenga paired with a sculpted bralette blouse, crystal shoulder drapes and a dramatic floor-length veil, perfectly reflecting Gupta's vision of the modern couture bride.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

His favourite brides of 2026

With several celebrity weddings, including Rashmika Mandanna, Anshula Kapoor and Nupur Sanon, making headlines this year, Gupta was naturally asked if any bride stood out for him.

While he admitted Nupur Sanon held a special place because she wore one of his creations for her reception, he believes today's brides are embracing individuality more than ever before. "Every bride is so individual today, and they all looked beautiful."

When asked which celebrity he would most love to design a bridal look for in the future, Gupta didn't hesitate. "I would say Ananya. She's the perfect girl right now."

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

From couture gowns to couture cars

The evening wasn't just about bridal couture. Another major talking point was India's first couture edition car, created in collaboration with MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India's luxury brand channel.

For Gupta, designing a car isn't entirely different from designing couture, it simply begins with a different canvas. "The car is already a ready base, almost like the body of a person. I've draped all of the print around it in our surreal, Art Nouveau fantasy forms," he stated.

He explained that movement became one of the key design principles while conceptualising the project. "We've kept the language dynamic because I love the motion that happens with a car. It still has that sense of speed and movement."