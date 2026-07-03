Tara Sutaria Enters Her 'Rebecca Era' In Sultry Black Look And 90s Bob Hair For Toxic

Tara Sutaria is embracing a whole new on-screen avatar, and fans are already obsessed. Just days after the teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups dropped, giving audiences a glimpse of its star-studded cast led by Yash, the actress Tara Sutaria gave a closer look at her mysterious character, Rebecca.

Sharing the look on Instagram, Tara wrote, "Oh the joy of finally getting to dress (and feel) like I'm from the era I've always believed I belong to!!! 😉 Say hello to Rebecca from the mad, mad world of #TOXIC 🎥🖤."

Take a look:

Decoding Tara's style as Rebecca

For Rebecca's look, Tara stepped away from her usual romantic aesthetic and embraced bold vintage glamour. She donned a sultry black halter-neck blouse that featured a plunging neckline and an open-back silhouette. The top was completely adorned with delicate embroidery and shimmering bead embellishments.

She teamed the statement top with a sleek black latex skirt and matching black gloves, lending the outfit a classic Hollywood-inspired charm while perfectly fitting the mysterious world of Toxic.

Her accessories were equally eye-catching yet thoughtfully chosen. Long silver statement earrings framed her face beautifully, while oversized diamond rings added sparkle without taking attention away from the outfit's intricate detailing.

The beauty look was where the transformation truly came alive. Tara opted for a flawless matte complexion paired with softly sculpted cheeks and defined facial contours. Her eyes became the focal point with dramatic kohl, sharp eyeliner and heavily defined lashes, creating an intense gaze that perfectly suited Rebecca's enigmatic personality. A muted nude lip kept the overall makeup balanced and timeless.

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Perhaps what brought the entire look together was her hairstyle. Tara traded her signature long locks for a glossy 90s-inspired bob styled with a deep side part and softly curled ends. The polished hairstyle instantly transported the look into a vintage era, complementing both the outfit and the cinematic mood of the character.