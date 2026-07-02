Ranbir Kapoor's First Ramayana Look Hides A 335-Gram Necklace Inspired By Lord Ram's 'Kodanda': Know More

When the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled in April, audiences couldn't stop talking about Ranbir Kapoor's divine transformation into Lord Ram. While his serene appearance and regal costume instantly grabbed attention, the elaborate jewellery adorning the character equally grabbed eyeballs.

Now, months later, the film's official jewellery designer, Tribe Amrapali, has revealed the craftsmanship and symbolism behind the iconic first-look ornaments, offering a fascinating look at how mythology was translated into wearable art.

Decoding Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram necklace

The centrepiece of Ranbir Kapoor's first look is an impressive 335-gram necklace, designed as a tribute to Kodanda, the legendary bow of Lord Ram. According to the jewellery brand, the ornament symbolises courage, righteousness, unwavering purpose and Lord Ram's commitment to dharma.

Created using silver and brass, the necklace was designed not merely as an accessory but as a visual extension of Lord Ram's personality and his Suryavanshi heritage.

Every motif carries a deeper meaning

The elaborate necklace is filled with symbolic elements inspired by ancient Indian traditions. Circular medallions draw inspiration from the Dharma Chakra, while prominent sun motifs pay homage to the Solar Dynasty. Lotus-inspired detailing reflects purity and divinity, whereas delicate floral patterns take cues from Mithila's sacred gardens and the famous Pushp Vatika, where the story of Ram and Sita first begins.

Rather than relying on a single design language, the ornament combines multiple traditional artistic influences into one cohesive piece.

Ancient craftsmanship & techniques used to create it

Tribe Amrapali revealed that several intricate techniques were used to bring the necklace to life. Embossed relief work adds depth to the medallions and floral patterns, while fine engraving and chasing create richly textured surfaces. The central pendant incorporates delicate filigree-style openwork, complemented by bead-like borders inspired by traditional granulation techniques.

Even the braided chains were individually crafted to resemble woven textiles while maintaining durability. Every motif, pendant and chain element was separately created before being assembled into the final design.

More than just a necklace

Ranbir's first-look jewellery extended beyond the statement neckpiece. His appearance also included traditional baaju bandh, earrings and rings, all designed specifically to complement Lord Ram's royal yet spiritual persona.

The entire jewellery collection was developed over 18 months, with the design team working closely alongside the film's creative department.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and shot for IMAX, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The epic is scheduled for a worldwide release across Diwali 2026 and 2027.