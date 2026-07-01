Anne Hathaway Makes FIRST Appearance After 3rd Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In Hot Red Look

Anne Hathaway in NYC for The Odyssey press tour | Image Courtesy: X

Anne Hathaway is proving that pregnancy fashion can be every bit as glamorous as a red-carpet moment. After recently announcing that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, the Oscar-winning actress made one of her first public appearances since sharing the happy news.

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Anne stuns in head-to-toe red look

Stepping out in New York City to promote Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, Anne embraced bold monochrome dressing, effortlessly putting her baby bump in the spotlight. The actress stunned in a chic scarlet jumpsuit from Ashlyn's Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The fitted top featured full-length sleeves, a softly draped silhouette and a flared peplum hem that added movement to the structured look. Interestingly, Anne gave the design her own twist by wearing the blouse backwards. While the original version came with a boat neckline, she opted for a deeper scoop-neck effect and paired with matching pleated bottoms.

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Styled by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, Anne elevated the vibrant outfit with luxurious jewellery from Bvlgari, the brand she represents globally. Around her neck sat a statement gold Tubogas choker, while a matching Serpenti Tubogas watch, delicate gold earrings, eye-catching cocktail rings and sleek black sunglasses tied the look together.

Keeping her beauty look soft and fresh, she opted for subtle makeup with a clean base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, luminous skin and glossy pink lips. Anne wore her hair loose with a neat centre parting, allowing the vivid red ensemble to remain the hero of the look.