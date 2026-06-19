'Baby, I'm Yours': The Devil Wears Prada Actress Anne Hathaway Drops Baby No. 3 Bombshell With Fun Bump Reveal- VIDEO

Anne Hathaway Drops Baby No. 3 Bombshell With Fun Bump Reveal- VIDEO |

The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway is expecting, and her pregnancy announcement video is stealing hearts on the internet. The 43-year-old actress announced on June 19, 2026, that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Hathaway shared an adorable video in which she shyly shows off her baby bump.

Hathaway captioned the video, "x Baby, I’m yours x." The clip begins with the actress walking into the frame while positioning her hands in a way that hides her baby bump. She then reveals it before running away from the frame with a laugh.

For the pregnancy announcement, Hathaway opted for an all-white outfit, pairing a long white skirt with a full-sleeved top. As soon as she shared the video, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.

Anne Hathaway has been married to actor, producer and jewellery designer Adam Shulman since September 29, 2012. The couple, who first met in 2008, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Big Sur, California.

The Oscar-winning actress and Shulman are already parents to two sons. They welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in March 2016, followed by their second son, Jack Shulman, in November 2019. With Hathaway now expecting her third child, the couple is preparing to expand their family once again. Hathaway has also been candid about her fertility struggles and previously revealed that her journey to motherhood was not always easy.

Hathaway has previously been candid about her journey to motherhood and the challenges she faced while expanding her family. While announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, the actress opened up about her fertility struggles, writing, "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies." Her message resonated with many women who were navigating similar experiences.