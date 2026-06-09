Prada To Land On Moon! NASA Astronauts To Sport Specially Designed Spacesuits On Their Future Lunar Missions

NASA Astronauts To Sport Prada-Designed Spacesuits On Future Moon Missions | Heather Khalifa

The worlds of space exploration and luxury fashion are set to collide in an unprecedented way as astronauts preparing for future lunar missions will wear specially designed gear created with the help of Italian fashion giant Prada.

As part of NASA's ambitious Artemis programme, astronauts heading to the Moon will be equipped with a newly developed Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment (LCVG), a high-tech suit worn underneath their primary spacesuits. The innovative garment has been created through a collaboration between private aerospace company Axiom Space and Prada, bringing together engineering expertise and advanced design.

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The futuristic inner suit plays a crucial role in astronaut safety and comfort. Embedded with an intricate network of tubes, the garment circulates cooled water around the body, helping regulate temperature during demanding lunar surface operations. In addition to keeping astronauts cool, the system assists with airflow management, delivers oxygen and helps remove carbon dioxide from inside the spacesuit.

The newly unveiled design also carries subtle Prada aesthetics, including the brand's signature red stripe featured on one sleeve, offering a rare fusion of fashion and space technology.

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Prada's partnership with Axiom Space began several years ago when the luxury label joined efforts to help develop the next generation of spacesuits. The cooling garment will be worn beneath Axiom's Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), the advanced spacesuit intended for future Artemis missions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prada's Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability, Lorenzo Bertelli, highlighted that the partnership was always envisioned as a long-term effort extending beyond the initial spacesuit project.

Axiom Space executives have also indicated that the new technology could undergo testing aboard the International Space Station before being utilized during future Artemis missions.