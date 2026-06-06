Callum Turner Can't Stop Gushing Over Dua Lipa's Backless Italian Pre-Wedding Look; Couple's Romantic Kiss Goes Viral | WATCH |

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are celebrating their newlywed chapter in grand style as the couple continues a series of wedding festivities in Italy following their intimate London wedding earlier this year.

The pair hosted an elegant pre-wedding cocktail gathering on June 5 in Palermo, Sicily, marking the beginning of a lavish multi-day celebration with close friends and family. Images and videos from the glamorous evening have quickly taken over social media, giving fans a glimpse into the couple's romantic celebrations.

According to reports, Dua and Callum had previously exchanged vows in a private ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31 before heading to Italy for an extended wedding weekend with their loved ones.

Dua Lipa Turns Heads In Elegant Ivory Ensemble

For the cocktail party, Dua Lipa embraced understated luxury in a sophisticated ivory outfit from Bottega Veneta. The singer wore a backless halter-neck design featuring the fashion house's signature woven detailing and a feather-trimmed hemline that added movement and drama to the look.

She completed the ensemble with a matching clutch, sparkling jewellery from Bulgari, and a coordinating watch, creating a refined bridal-inspired appearance perfect for the Sicilian setting. Meanwhile, Callum Turner complemented the elegant dress code in a tailored beige suit paired with a crisp white shirt, opting for a classic and timeless aesthetic.

While the couple's fashion choices attracted plenty of attention, it was a heartfelt moment between the newlyweds that truly captured the internet's imagination.

Photos and videos from the celebration show Dua and Callum sharing a romantic kiss while surrounded by friends and family. As guests cheered and celebrated around them, the couple leaned in for an affectionate kiss, creating one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The candid display of affection quickly went viral online, with fans praising the pair's chemistry and genuine happiness.