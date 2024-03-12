Ramzan 2024: 5 Mumbai Desserts For 'Iftar' To Melt With Your Sweet Prayers on 'Dastarkhwan'

Pinterest/FPJ

After the long devoted hours of 'Roza', some sinful sweet dishes crave to gleam on 'Dastarkhwan' to melt down your senses and boost the sense of 'Iman'.

Sinful, because they may mess with your health goals, and sweet, because you need some saccharine hopes to counter the outburst of worldly chaos. These happy desserts from Mumbai, the Desi Lala Land, are much more than a taste of heaven on earth.

During Iftar, when you pray for well-being and peace, don't forget to serve and cherish the mouth-watering, scrumptious dishes to reward yourself for happy devotion and blissful deeds.

Kharvas: White and Dazzling Like a Divine Allure

Kharvas is one of the most cherished milk recipes, with colostrum, milk, and sugar. Some people use jaggery as an alternative to prepare the gleeful, bubbly white chunks of healthy Kharvas.

White like a pious 'Daman', the Kharvas comes with modest flavours of saffron, nutmeg, and cardamom and just like blissful dates, Kharvas is also beneficial for health.

Infused with protein and probiotics, some yummy bites of these sweet squares can boost immunity and prevent illness in the holy month.

Karachi Halwa: To Prepare Your Favorite Edible Colour-Palettes

Karachi Halwa is another rare dessert that you can try around the historical Mohammad Ali Road. These 'Halwas' are available in green, organge, white, and red colour and are also known as the 'Bombay Halwa'.

The drooling twist of cornstarch with the sugary texture and aroma of royal desi ghee is best to decorate Darstarkhwan in your favourite edible colour palettes.

Mawa Jalebi: Infused With Divine Chashni

The tradition of 'Mawa Jalebi' comes from Burhanpur to win the hearts of locals and visitors near Minara Masjid.

The crunchy, heavenly texture of 'Mawa' with 'Chashni' is the best to overcome the seditious temptations of Shaitan, because nothing can go wrong with blissful sweet cravings during Iftar.

Round like a universe, with sweet swirls to soothe your eyes, the Mawa Jalebi serves as a peg of local authenticity and innovative legacy.

Aflatoon: A Reality-Based Recipe From Fairytales

Alfatoon still rules the list of 'Mumbai's special desserts' with dense 'Khoya' and sprinkled nuts.

Somewhere between candy and traditional desserts, the sticky texture of Aflatoon sounds like a miraculous recipe from fairytales.

Apart from the famous 'Suleman Usman Mithaiwala', the soul-sitrring Aflatoon can be found in many local shops to reinforce the charm of Ramzan.

Rustom Ice Cream: Cool Scoops To Calm Down And Pray With Peace

K. Rustom is an iconic ice cream parlour in Churchgate with an enormous history spanning over 70 years.

The Rustom ice cream with tender wafers and vibrant colours is a good healing recipe to cool down and prepare for another happy day with delicate prayers.