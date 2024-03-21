Ramzan 2024: 5 Millets To Add In Your 'Sehri' Bowl For Better Nutrition During Ramzan

Canva

Millets are a superfood with tales of ancient, tribal and indigenous sagacity. Off-beat and bursting with striking nutrients, millets are a good option to take care of you during the beautiful month of Ramzan. If you are jiggling over finding the right food for 'sehri', different millet options can become your happy bowl with blissful boon.

Cook these millets with lukewarm milk or gobble them in bread, cake, kheer or pudding with a sprinkle of your favourite seasonal fruits and roasted-crunchy nuts to get the proper protein, fiber, and required nutrients.

Here are the top 5 millets for Sehri to reduce weight, manage BMI, control high blood pressure, improve the digestive system, and prevent gruesome diseases.

1. Bajara

Bajra is an alternative to rice and wheat. You can consume 'Bajara' flour to cook khichadi, roti and other recipes. Consuming Bajara on a regular basis can help you prevent diabetes with its ample iron, mineral, calcium and magnesium content.

2. Kodo

If you intend to beef up your nervous system with organic doses of lecithin and amino acids, Kodo millet is the best option to add to your eating rituals during Ramzan. Enriched with vitamin B6, potassium, zinc and folic acid, this superfood is no less than a panacea to fix the glitches of nervous system.

3. Jowar

Jowar is excessively consumed in indigenous Indian communities. It's often used to make a soft dough for traditional roti or bread chunks. The iron, protein and fiber in Jowar are amazing for coping with seasonal allergies.

4. Ragi

Ragi, or the finger millet, is a good option to attain fitness goals during the month of fasting. The gluten-free millet is rich in protein and good for fostering mental health, alertness and concentration, while the iron, amino acid and calcium components are the best for keeping you active during the day.

5. Kutki

Kutki is also known as Moraiyo and Sama. Extremely famous in the southern states and tribal communities, Kutki has become the top choice of fitness enthusiasts and the best available alternative to white rice.