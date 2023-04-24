Ramanuja Jayanti 2023: Significance and celebrations in India | Yoga For Modern Age

Ramanujacharya Jayanti, also known as Sri Ramanuja Acharya Jayanti, is going to be observed on April 25, 2023. This day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Ramanuja who was known as a philosopher and thinker. He was follower of Vaishnavism and became priest at Vardharaja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. He believed that worshiping Lord Vishnu was the only way that could help in attaining moksha or salvation.

Significance

When Ramanuja was born, there were many celestial marks, indicating that he is the incarnation of Lord Lakshman, the younger brother of Lord Rama.

The famous philosopher Ramanuja Acharya illustrated and defined the principles of Advaita Vedanta, a path of spiritual discipline and experience. He supported Vaishnavism and made people aware of the ethics and teachings of Vaishnavism.

Ramanuja inspired the practice of Bhakti Yoga, a spiritual practice within Hinduism centered on devotion to an individual God.

The 9 most famous works of Ramanuja are known as Navratnas. He is widely revered by many Hindus; especially in South India.

His major works includes Vedarthasangraha (a summary of the meaning of Vedas), Sri Bhashya (a review and commentary on the Brahma Sutras), Bhagavad Gita Bhashya (a review and commentary on the Bhagavad Gita).

Celebrations

The birth anniversary of Ramanuja is not only celebrated with pomp but with great reverence and relevance. In most areas of southern and northern India, devotees celebrate the day by making some special arrangements.

Programs are held where the teachings and philosophy of Ramanuja are talked about. Devotees also offer a holy bath to the idol of the Utsav Murti (Ramanuja Acharya).

In almost all temples, various Upanishads are recited with full devotion. Devotees pray to Lord Vishnu and make offerings to Brahmins.

