Ramadan 2023: 5 Tips to manage your diabetes while fasting

Ramadan, the holy month when Muslims observe strict fasts known as ‘Roza’, recite prayers, read the holy book of ‘Quran’ and practice charity begins from March 22 this year. the holy month brings a spiritual zeal spread across the whole nation. Though it's the time of giving and staying humble in prayer, sometimes fasting during the holy month can take a toll on one's body.

It is critical to consider the best strategies for helping diabetics and those who care for them participate fully in the holiday as Ramadan approaches and 'iftari' preparations are on the mind. Because fasting entails a considerable change in habit and way of life, it can be difficult for people to maintain appropriate blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Before fasting, it might be very important to consult with your doctor in order to understand any dangers and have a plan in place to manage your diabetes as successfully as possible.

There are several healthy eating habits people should follow for the periods between 'sehri' and 'iftar', but don't forget to monitor your blood sugar during your fast.

Here are a few tips to manage your diabetes while you observe Ramadan this year:

Eat energy-boosting Sehri (pre-dawn) meal

Include more fibre-rich starchy foods that release energy slowly, from oats and multigrain breads to brown or basmati rice, along with vegetables, lentils (dal), and more. You can also have proteins like fish, tofu, and nuts for energy. Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid sugary or highly caffeinated drinks like coffee, soft drinks, and more.

Monitor blood sugar levels regularly

Make sure to check your glucose levels frequently. Use old school ways like of the traditional glucose testing options, or you can opt to wear Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) wearable devices to monitor real-time glucose readings and trends. The proportion of time that a person's blood glucose levels are within a given range (typically 70 to 180 mg/dl) is known as time in range.

Break the fast properly during 'Iftar'

Traditionally the fast is broken with complex carbohydrates like dates, milk and fruits to maintain sugar levels until early morning. Consume sweet and fried or oily foods in moderation, as these can affect your health.

Reduce intensity of physical activity

Keep up physical activity but reduce the intensity to avoid extra exertion. You can try simple workouts, walking, or yoga. Resistance training can also help you avoid muscle loss and build strength at this time.

Sleep well

It is very important to have adequate hours of sleep during fasting. Good adequate sleep will help you sustain your energy throughout the day and support metabolism and help regulate blood glucose levels, which is critical when managing diabetes.

It's also critical to adhere to your doctor's advice on how to maintain goal blood sugar levels throughout at least 75% of the day, even when you're fasting.

