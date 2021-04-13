Ramadan 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan for a month. They focus on purifying their souls through self-reflection, fasting and prayer.

Adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating are obligated to fast from sunrise to sunset.

The pre-dawn meal is referred to as suhur and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. The spiritual rewards of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan.

Muslims not only refrain from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations and sinful behaviour. They devote themselves to prayer and recitation of the Quran instead.

Here are a few wishes and greetings you can send your loved ones this Ramadan: