Ramadan 2020: Sehri, Iftar timings in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune for May 2

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramzan, as it is called in India, is considered as a holy month for Muslims across the world. During this period, followers of the Islamic faith will practice self-restraint as they observe a 30-day fasting period from dawn to dusk.

This year the holy month is likely to begin from Friday, April 25 and will run till May 24. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan. This year, the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 25. However, the date of Eid also depends on the moon's sighting.