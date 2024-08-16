Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know About Muhurat, Timings And More | Representative image

Raksha Bandhan 2024, the popular Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Monday, August 19, 2024. On this special day, sisters tie the sacred thread, or Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, symbolising their love, care, and prayers for their brothers' well-being. The timing of the Rakhi tying ceremony is considered very important in ensuring the rituals are performed during the most auspicious period, or muhurat, for the blessings of Raksha Bandhan to be fully realised.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Shubh Muhurat

For Raksha Bandhan 2024, the most auspicious time to tie Rakhi is during the Aparahna Muhurat, which falls in the late afternoon according to the Hindu division of the day. The best time to tie Rakhi during Raksha Bandhan 2024 is from 1:43 PM to 4:20 PM, offering a window of 2 hours and 37 minutes to perform the rituals. This is the ideal time for sisters to perform the Rakhi ceremony and seek blessings.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Timings

In case you miss the Aparahna Muhurat, the Pradosh Muhurat is another auspicious time in the evening to tie Rakhi. The Pradosh time for Raksha Bandhan 2024 is from 6:56 PM to 9:08 PM, providing a 2-hour and 11-minute window to complete the Raksha Bandhan rituals.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Avoid These Timings

One must be cautious to avoid performing the Raksha Bandhan rituals during Bhadra, which is considered an inauspicious period for any sacred activity. On August 19, 2024, the Bhadra end time is at 1:30 PM, making it safe to begin the Rakhi ceremony after this time. The Bhadra Punchha, the concluding part of the Bhadra phase, will be from 9:51 AM to 10:53 AM, followed by the Bhadra Mukha from 10:53 AM to 12:37 PM. Once the Bhadra period ends, it is the perfect time to start the Rakhi tying rituals.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Purnima Tithi

The Purnima Tithi, or full moon day for Raksha Bandhan, begins at 3:04 AM on August 19, 2024, and ends at 11:55 PM the same day. This ensures that all Raksha Bandhan celebrations can be completed within this time frame, bringing love, protection, and happiness to families.