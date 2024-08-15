Celebrating Long Distance Raksha Bandhan? 7 Tips For A Successful Online Rakhi Ceremony

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 15, 2024
Raksha Bandhan is right around the corner and not ever sibling is lucky enough celebrate it in person for various reasons. But thanks tot he internet, you can virtually conduct ceremonies and celebrate with your loved ones. Here's how you can celebrate Raksha Bandhan online
All images from Canva
Use online services to send a Rakhi, along with a personal note, gifts, or sweets, directly to your brother’s location. Many websites offer Rakhi delivery worldwide
Schedule a video call to celebrate the Rakhi tying ritual together. You can perform the ritual as you would in person—tie the Rakhi on your wrist or even on a photograph or a soft toy while your brother watches. You can include other family members as well to make it feel more homely
Arrange for a surprise gift to be delivered on the day of Raksha Bandhan, such as a cake, flowers, or a special meal from their favorite restaurant.
Compile old photos, videos, and memories into a slideshow or video montage. Add music and a heartfelt message. Share it with your sibling to relive special moments
In this digital age, a handwritten letter can be a touching and meaningful gesture. Express your feelings, share memories, and let your sibling know how much they mean to you
You can choose to spend more time virtually. For example, if you both enjoy gaming, play an online game together. It’s a fun way to spend time and bond despite the distance