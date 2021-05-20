Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Check out these unseen pictures of former PM with family

Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian politician who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the 1984 assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to become the youngest Indian Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991.

He was campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate when a woman who was later identified as Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam approached him and greeted him. She then bent down to touch his feet and detonated a belt laden with 700 g of RDX explosives tucked under her dress.

The explosion killed Gandhi, Rajaratnam and atleast 14 other people.

The assassination was captured by a 21-year-old local photographer whose camera and film were found at the site. The cameraman-Haribabu died in the blast but the camera remained intact.