Radhika Merchant's Dazzling Pre-Wedding Shoot Pictures Rock On The Internet

Radhika Merchant, the future daughter-in-law of the famous Ambani household, never fails to capture the attention of netizens with her graceful choice of attire and sober signature appearance. Her photographs with Anant Ambani have been quite popular since the early epoch of their relationship. Following the footprints of glamorous grace, she has chosen a sober lehenga with floral prints for her pre-wedding ceremony. Some of her photographs have gone viral on the internet, receiving happy notes and appreciation from celebrities and fans.

Traditional pre-wedding look in flowy Lahenga

The pre-wedding celebration of the grand royal marriage has already kicked off in Jamnagar, Gujrat. Fashion enthusiasts have already been waiting to see her bright bridal look. The pre-wedding celebrations have begun with the 'lagan Lakhvanu' function. She has chosen a light ethnic lehenga with flamboyant frills and floral prints. Designer Anamika Khanna has customized this design to perfectly match her luminous aura.

Light make-up look with traditional jewellery

The light make-up look with open hair and a tiny bindi has wonderfully showcased her love for the traditional roots. Netizens often compare her looks and fitness with those of Anant Ambani. However, she always looks happy with her fiancé. Born on December 18, 1994, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Ebcore Health CEO, Mr. Viren Merchant. She belongs to Kutch, Gujrat region, but she grew up in Mumbai Metropolitan. She has been a classical dancer and completed her education at New York University.

Her first bridal look is gaining tons of eyeballs; because a smile and confidence are the most precious and spontaneous things to wear.