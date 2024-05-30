Quick And Easy Potato Snack Dishes To Make On Lazy Days, Watch Video

Canva

There are some days when we are too lazy to cook but crave delicious food. In those days, food like potatoes is your saviour, as you can make many yummy snacks from it. Below are the easy and quick potato snacks recipes to make at home.

French Fries

Who doesn't love classic French Fries? They are one of the easiest and quickest snacks you can make at home. Whether you have them plain or add your favourite spice mix, the potato fries always taste the best.

To make these crispy and delicious french fries, follow the given steps below:

Step 1: Take a potato and wash it thoroughly, then peel of the skin.

Step 2: After peeling, chop the potato into a long and thick slice.

Step 3: Soak the chopped potato in the water for some time and dry it in a clean cloth.

Step 4: After preparing the potato, heat the oil in the pan. Once it is heated up, put your fries in the pan.

Step 5: Shallow fry it, remove the fries and then again fry it until it turns golden brown.

Step 6: Add your favourite seasoning and enjoy.

Vada Pav

How can we forget the Mumbaikar's favourite street food- Vada Pav? This dish is more than a snack; it's a soul food and meal for many people living in Mumbai. The fried potato vada stuffed in pav and paired with green chutney is comfort food for many of us.

To make the popular Mumbai street-styled vada pav, follow the given steps below:

Step 1: Boil two large potatoes, peel and smash it once boiled.

Step 2: Heat oil in a small pan, put mustard seeds, curry leaves, a pinch of hing and stir fry for a few seconds on low flame.

Step 3: Next, add crushed garlic cloves, green chillies and a pinch of turmeric powder in the same pan.

Step 4: Mix everything and add the mixture to the mashed potato with chopped coriander and salt.

Step 5: After mixing everything, make small balls from the mashed potato mixture and keep it aside.

Step 6: Now comes to the batter-making step, where you have to mix besan, turmeric, baking soda, salt and water until its thick.

Step 7: Once the batter is ready, dip the potato balls in the besan batter and deep fry it in the oil.

Step 8: Once your its ready, put the vada in between the pav with your favourite chunky and enjoy.

Aloo Tikki

This easy Indian-style potato pattie is to die for. Enjoy it as a burger or as a snack; this deep-fried aloo dish is perfect to fill your hunger.

Here are the steps to make Aloo Tiki at home:

Step 1: Boil the potato until soft and mash it in a bowl.

Step 2: Add peas, bread crumbs, cornflour, ginger, coriander, green chillies, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt and lemon juice in the mashed potato bowl and mix everything.

Step 3: Make a small ball and press it with your palms.

Step 4: Coat the pattie with breadcrumbs and fry it in a pan until it turns golen brown.

Step 4: Serve it hot with green chutney or add it in between the burger buns and enjoy.

Aloo Chaat

We all enjoy the spicy, tangy, and crunchy chaat at home. Aloo Chat is a perfect snack for your evening munching or a delicious serving at a party. It is a healthy and easy dish to make at home with minimal effort and time.

To make healthy aloo chaat at home, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Chop potato into small squares and boil it for some time.

Step 2: Put the boiled potato in hot oil and stir fry until it's crispy and golden in colour.

Step 3: In a bowl, mix chopped onion, tomato, coriander, salt, chaat masala, red chilli powder and lemon juice with the fried potato.

Step 4: Mix everything and serve it in a plate or bowl, topping it off with a shev.