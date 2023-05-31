Queen's billion-dollar deal explained: Why are international bands and solo artists selling off their music catalogues?

Celebrated rock band Queen is back in the news, this time for what could be a record-making business deal. Universal Music Group is in talks with the band for acquiring their entire music catalogue from Disney Music Group for a staggering $1 billion. According to a source at the label, the transaction could be finalised “within one month,” reported CNN.

Other famous bands and musicians are parting ways with their music catalogues. Red Hot Chili Peppers gave the rights to all their pre-2020 material to Hipgnosis for $140 million. Justin Bieber has also transferred interests in his publishing and recorded music catalogue to Hipgnosis for a reported US$200 million. Stevie Nicks hawked a majority stake in her songs to Primary Wave for a cool $100 million. Dr. Dre gave catalogue assets to Universal Music and Shamrock holdings for an estimated $200 million. This decision, once considered unthinkable, has now become a strategic move for artists seeking to maximise their financial gains and secure their artistic legacies. Companies like Concord Music, Primary Wave, Round Hill and Eldridge Industries have been spending hundreds of millions of dollars on acquiring song catalogues over the last 2-3 years.

What does it mean?

A music catalogue refers to the collection of songs and associated rights owned by an artist or a band. It typically includes their recorded music, publishing rights, royalties, and other related assets. Selling a music catalogue involves transferring ownership of these assets to another entity, such as a music publisher or an investment firm.

Understanding the catalysts

“There are certain catalysts that drive artists to relinquish control over their life's work. After years of dedication and countless hours honing their craft, musicians reach a stage where they yearn to reap the rewards of their labour. Selling their back catalogues provides an opportunity to monetise their artistic output and ensure long-term financial security. Another factor influencing this shift is the evolving dynamics of the music industry itself. With streaming platforms dominating the landscape, the traditional revenue streams for artists have diminished. In this context, selling music catalogues presents an appealing alternative to generate substantial upfront payments,” says the business executive at a major record label which has a division in India. Moreover, as artists witness the success stories of their peers who have ventured into this domain, the allure of a significant payday becomes even more enticing.

Selling a back catalogue to a specialised music publisher or investment firm can provide access to expertise and resources that artists may not possess. These entities have the knowledge and infrastructure to maximise the catalogue's value, including marketing and licensing opportunities, synchronisation deals, and global distribution.

The financial realm

Record labels and music publishers, aware of the value encapsulated within renowned catalogues, offer substantial sums to acquire these assets. The perceived worth is derived not only from the hits and chart-topping records but also from the enduring legacy and cultural impact that these bands and musicians possess. Bob Dylan sold 100% of his publishing catalogue to Universal Music Publishing for an estimated $300-400 million. Sony acquired his master recordings worth another $200 million. Sting sold his entire music catalogue to Universal Music Publishing for more than $300 million. David Bowie sold his entire catalogue to Warner-Chappell for $250 million before his demise.

The financial benefits extend beyond immediate cash injections. “For artists, selling their catalogues allows for more efficient estate planning, ensuring that their heirs are not burdened with the complexities of managing these assets in the future. Furthermore, the liquidity gained from these transactions opens up avenues for new ventures, artistic experimentation, and the exploration of other creative endeavours that may have previously been financially unviable,” says a corporate lawyer from a top law firm in South Mumbai. He adds that owning a music catalogue could be seen as a concentrated investment in a single asset. By selling their catalogues, artists can diversify their financial portfolio and reduce the risk associated with relying solely on music royalties.

Debate over artistic legacy

Some critics argue that this move represents a betrayal of the artist's essence, reducing their work to mere commercial commodities. They contend that music, as an art form, transcends monetary value, and artists should guard their legacies fiercely. There are also concerns about the impact on future generations' ability to access and appreciate the music.

However, an alternate perspective emerges, highlighting the potential benefits of this paradigm shift. Artists who sell their catalogues maintain a level of creative control, safeguarding their ability to make music on their own terms. Freed from the financial constraints of the industry, they can embark on their own passion projects. In this light, selling one's catalogue can be seen as an act of liberation, allowing artists to reclaim agency over their artistic output.

The ripple effect

Every decision has consequences that ripple through various domains. The sale of music catalogues carries far-reaching implications, extending beyond the immediate financial gains for the artists involved. Record labels and music publishers, having acquired these catalogues, gain the power to exploit the content for commercial purposes, further expanding their influence within the industry. Moreover, the new owners possess the ability to shape the narrative surrounding these artists and their music. This has the potential to redefine an artist's legacy and impact public perception. The delicate balance between preserving the original artistic intent and capitalising on the commercial viability of the catalogue becomes a pivotal challenge for those entrusted with the stewardship of these assets.

To put the trend in perspective, the decision to sell represents a calculated move, driven by the changing dynamics of the music industry and the pursuit of financial stability. While critics debate the potential compromise of artistic integrity, proponents argue that the act of selling can foster newfound creative freedom. Ultimately, the consequences of these transactions reach far beyond the artists themselves, shaping the narrative surrounding their music and impacting the industry as a whole.

As the music landscape continues to evolve, the trend of catalogue sales invites us listeners and fans to ponder the fundamental questions surrounding the intersection of art, commerce, and the enduring resonance of musical legacies.