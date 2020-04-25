PSYCH-K launches free sessions for doctors, nurses, police to help them cope with stress and anxiety amid COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected over 2,833,697 people around the globe and killed 197,354. With several countries under lockdown, people are confined to their homes. However, the healthcare workers, police, journalists and other frontline workers are still risking their lives to fulfill their duties diligently. The coronavirus crisis has been taking a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of these COVID-19 warriors, courtesy to the surging COVID-19 cases and death toll. Amid the current global situation, PSYCH-K has come up with a free 15-minute session which helps these warriors transform their current perception of stress and anxiety.

PSYCH-K has come up with 'Support India Project Online' for the frontline warriors, who are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus. The 15-minute free session is open for doctors, nurses, police, journalists and other essential service providers. PSYCH- K sessions help them reprogram stress and anxiety caused by the ongoing pandemic by accessing their subconscious mind. It is provided by PSYCH-K Facilitators, who believe, 'When you change the software of your mind you instantly change the printout of your world.'

Healthcare workers can book their free sessions according to their preferred slots here:

https://www.picktime.com/psychksupportindia

If you are not a healthcare professional, email them at :

psych.kproject@gmail.com

The initiative is designed to help people change their perception of stress and reality and interact better with the current situations. It is developed by Robert M. Williams with the goal of changing beliefs in the subconscious mind. He says, "During these challenging times that humanity is going through, transforming the perceptual stress into peace will positively affect your entire life performance, including your health. In better words reserving and consuming your resources for your immune system to cope with the physical environment rather than perceptual stress."