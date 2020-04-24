Beyonce donates over Rs 45 crore mental health support for COVID-19 relief

Pop star Beyonce Knowles has pledged $6 million to fund mental health support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyone's BeyGOOD has partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $6 million to fund the mental health and personal wellness services, reports variety.com.

The 38-year-old singer shared the update on her website.

"Beyonce's BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," read the the organisation's official statement, adding: "In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis."