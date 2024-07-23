Priyanka Chopra's Rs 37,000 Purple Tracksuit Is A Must In Your Vacation Wardrobe

Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra took some time off her busy schedule and enjoyed a short break in Australia with her daughter Malti Marie, and mother, Madhu Chopra. She shared a glimpse of her outing which involved 'whale watching', and she had the time of her life with her daughter and mom. And, of course, we cannot miss the perfect outfit she chose for the getaway.

Check out the pictures:

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's satin tracksuit look

The desi girl served major fashion goals in a comfortable yet chic attire. PeeCee opted for an athletic look on a cruise, as she donned a shiny purple co-ord set from Ernest W Baker.

The sporty attire featured satin slim track pants, a satin cropped raglan baseball jacket, and a black tee. The track pants cost around Rs 12,549, and the satin jacket is priced at Rs 24,261, bringing the total to Rs 36,810.

She complemented the outfit with a black sun cap, chic sunglasses, and golden hoops. She styled her hair in a bun with a no-makeup look.

Taking inspiration from the actress, you can also incorporate co-ord set for your next vacation as it oozed both comfort and style.

On the work front, Priyanka recently starred in the romantic comedy Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, as well as the action thriller series Citadel, in which she co-starred with Richard Madden.

She will next appear in Ilya Naishuller's action movie Heads of State, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. Furthermore, she will also star with Karl Urban in the action movie The Bluff.