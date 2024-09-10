Priyanka Chopra’s ₹5 Lakh Black YSL Gown Steals The Spotlight In NYC Event

Bollywood's desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, proved once again that she is a master of the IT girl fashion look. In a recent event at Kering Foundations' Caring for Women dinner in New York City, the actress captivated onlookers in a breathtaking black gown.

Among the star-studded attendees were fashion icons and Hollywood elites, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Dakota Johnson, Orlando Bloom, Salma Hayek and Naomi Watts.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a YSL black gown

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the event along with Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek. The actress opted for a cocktail look, wearing a Yves Saint Laurent's black halter dress in silk charmeuse and lace. The long slip gown featured a floral lace bust pattern, a halter V neckline, and a mini cape detail on the back. She exuded chic elegance in black attire that complemented her curves.

For all the fashion enthusiasts who are curious, Priyanka's sartorial look does come with a filthy price tag. According to the YSL website, the black silk dress costs a whopping USD 6,250, which amounts to 5.24 lakh in Indian rupees.

The silhouette was styled with her favourite Bulgari earrings, a bracelet, a ring and stylish black satin pumps. PeeCee's makeup for sure did magic with her look, where she opted for a subtle glam with smokey eyes, winged linear, a hint of blush, highlighted cheekbones and pink lips.

Lastly, to finish off her 'IT' fashion, the Love Again actress opted for a middle-parted soft waves hairdo along with curtain bangs.

Priyanka's love for black ensemble

Priyanka loves luxury fashion but with simplicity. The actress has been spotted wearing an array of black silhouettes with a twist of sultry glam. Before this, at a wedding with husband and singer Nick Jonas, she donned David Koma's paillette petal dress, which was priced at KWD 975 (Rs 2,67,606).