Priyanka Bajaj Sibal: From Twice Crowned Mrs India To Starring In 'Kathaakar', Her Inspiring Journey Unfolds

Priyanka Bajaj Sibal’s journey is a testament to her determination, talent and ability to excel in diverse fields—finance to fashion and entertainment. A qualified Chartered Accountant, her passion for fashion and entertainment propelled her to new heights. The Doha based beauty, who’s married to Siddharth Sibal, showcased her elegance and poise by wining the Mrs India title twice. Beyond her beauty pageant success, she forayed into acting with the lead role in an upcoming film Kathakaar alongside co-star Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Prior to acting, she delved into the world of modelling and influencing, and achieved international recognition by winning the Best Model of the World award in the USA. She recently won the Best Actress Award at the 8th Chambal International Film Festival, and was the jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024.

Over to Priyanka Bajaj Sibal on her achievements, her passions and embracing opportunities for personal and professional growth.

From being a CA to winning beauty pageants to modelling and movies, can you shed light on your journey?

My journey has been quite an evolving one, starting with my career as a Chartered Accountant, which taught me discipline, attention to detail, and perseverance. However, I always felt a pull toward the creative world, which led me to explore opportunities beyond my profession. Winning beauty pageants opened the door to the fashion and entertainment industry, giving me a platform to express my individuality and passion. Each step, whether it was walking the runway or acting on screen, tested my determination to excel and constantly push boundaries. I believe it’s my curiosity and drive to embrace challenges that allowed me to transition seamlessly into these diverse fields.

Despite your diverse interests, where does your real passion lie?

While I’ve had the privilege of exploring multiple fields—each of which has added unique value to my journey—my real passion lies in acting. The ability to step into different characters, to convey emotions, and to impact others through performance is incredibly fulfilling. It is a medium where I can combine my love for creativity, empathy, and connection with people, which is something I treasure deeply. Each role or project I take on feels like an opportunity to explore a new part of myself and the world around me.

You won the title of Mrs India twice and did a stint as a model and influencer. How do you draw this boundless inspiration from?

The inspiration comes from a deep-rooted belief in continuous growth and self-expression. Winning Mrs India twice and representing India on an international platform with the Best Model of the World award in the USA were milestones that reinforced my faith in hard work, resilience, and embracing new challenges. I find inspiration in the stories of people around me and experiences I encounter. I believe that every opportunity is a chance to create something meaningful and connect with others. It’s this connection with people and the potential to inspire others through my journey that keeps my passion alive and boundless.

You ventured into acting with a lead role in Kathaakar. Did you take any guidance in undertake any training in acting?

I worked with acting coach Atul Mongia. His training helped me connect deeply with my emotions and bring authenticity to my performance. Through exercises in vulnerability, improvisation, and scene work, I learned to portray complex emotions with depth, which was instrumental for my role in Kathaakar.

Playing a female cop tackling a child trafficking case must have required immense resilience and courage. Explain.

Portraying a strong female character like the cop in Kathaakar was challenging and empowering. The resilience and courage required for the role resonated with me deeply, and I feel passionate about bringing more such powerful women’s stories to life. These roles not only inspire but also shed light on important issues, and while I look forward to exploring a variety of roles, I would love to take on more projects that highlight women’s strength and determination.

How do you look at your victory as the Best Actress at the 8th Chambal International Film Festival?

It’s a recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion I’ve poured into my craft and is incredibly meaningful to me. This victory feels like a validation of the stories I aim to tell and the characters I choose to portray. It motivates me to continue pushing my boundaries as an actress and take on roles that challenge me both personally and professionally.

As the jury member for Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2024, what was your role?

My role involved evaluating contestants on their confidence, communication skills, and overall personality. I looked for someone who embodied grace, intelligence, and resilience — qualities that represent a modern-day Miss Universe. It was about finding someone who could inspire others and confidently represent Tamil Nadu on a global stage.

With the festive and wedding seasons, what is your advice for aspiring models and actresses?

My advice is to embrace looks that reflect elegance while staying true to your personality. Opt for makeup that enhances your natural features rather than overpowering them—think radiant, glowing skin with soft highlights, bold eyes, and well-defined brows. For the overall look, balance tradition with a modern twist. Experiment with rich, vibrant colours, but keep it classy and minimalistic where necessary. Confidence is key—whatever you wear, carry it with grace and poise, as that’s what truly makes you stand out.